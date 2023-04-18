After the COVID pandemic set the Porterville Chamber of Commerce back three years, Saturday’s Spring Festival drew out a massive crowd of people to Main Street for a large and successful event.
With a chili cook-off competition, car show and plenty of vendors to visit, this year’s Spring Festival was one for the books. Jewelry, spiritual items, irises, clothes and more were on display for purchase from local and out of area businesses.
Of course there was no lack of food vendors either. From churros and tacos to lemonade and ice cream, cravings were definitely satisfied during Saturday’s festival.
But the highlight of the day’s food was the annual chili cook-off competition which brought a large crowd through to taste-test homemade chili from the competitors. The chili cook-off, sponsored by INSURICA and Wilson's 4x4 Transmission, was won by the Landing 13 team, second place was Redneck BBQ, third place was Bear Foot Chili, and the People's Choice award went to Eagle Mountain Casino.
Kristy Martin, the Porterville Chamber of Commerce CEO and President, was pleased to see the event’s success.
“It was a beautiful day and the streets were packed all day long,” said Martin. “Families were out spending time together, walking around, enjoying the entertainment and all of the great food. We had two entertainment stages with local dance groups and local bands and singers that drew a crowd. Our chili cook-off brought in over 300 tasters who got to vote for the people's choice winner. Overall, we felt like it was a great success for our comeback year.”
A comeback it was indeed. But it didn’t come without a lot of hard work from many people. From planning meetings to outreach and support for vendors, the behind the scenes work certainly paid off on Saturday.
“A majority of our committee were brand new to planning this event so this year was definitely a great learning experience for us,” said Martin. “We had many meetings with the various City departments that help support this event such as the Police Department, Field Services, and Parks and Leisure. We had a Chamber staff member who was almost solely dedicated to reaching out to our vendors and musicians to ensure that they felt as supported as possible. We spent many meetings walking through our operations plan trying to make sure things would run smoothly and that we were ready for any surprises. We had over 80 volunteers show up to help out, a large chunk of those being students from Porterville Unified School District, Burton School District, and the Porterville Military Academy.”
Main Street was alive with laughter, music, sweet scents, and conversation, as thousands of people casually strolled up and down the street. Businesses, like Stafford’s Chocolates, were open for business and also had a booth outside of their storefront. Handmade crafts, like crocheted animals and painted art pieces, were popular amongst the younger crowds, and irises of all varieties were ready for purchase at a couple different stands.
“We were very happy with the turnout,” said Martin. “We really appreciate the community coming out to support the event because it shows us that these are the types of things they want to see in our town and gives us the confidence we need to plan for next year's festival.”
The event would not have been as successful if it weren’t for the sponsors who helped contribute to this year’s festival.
“I would like to thank everyone who made this event a success,”said Martin. “We couldn't have done it without our sponsors. Our major event sponsors were Touchstone Pistachio Company and Haven. Additional event sponsors included J&R Meat Co., Eagle Mountain Casino, Sierra View Medical Center, Bank of the Sierra, and 4-Creeks.”
Martin thanked Landing 13 and Stoney Creek BBQ for sponsoring the car show, and thanked Educational Employees Credit Union, Valley Cleaning & Restoration, Imagine Arts Center, and Freddy's Face Painting for sponsoring the Kid’s Zone.
The Spring Festival entertainment stages were sponsored by M. Zenith Advisors, Zenith Sounds, and Young's Commercial Transfer.
With the 2023 Spring Festival behind them, the chamber is now looking forward to the remainder of the year and the events they have been planning.
“We are rolling right into planning for our second annual golf tournament,” said Martin. “That will be held on June 23 at River Island Country Club. Despite the recent flooding that affected the course we still felt that it was important to support our local organizations and we can assure that it will still provide a fun and challenging golf experience. We will be holding our next Business Showcase on September 15 and our Annual Awards Show on November 17. We also have several ribbon cuttings, Business After Hours, and First Friday Coffees planned throughout the year.”
More information about the upcoming chamber events can be found on their website, www.portervillechamber.org, by joining the Chamber’s newsletter, or by following their social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram.