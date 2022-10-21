A large group of people joined in the 22nd Candlelight Vigil hosted by Central California Family Crisis Center, CCFCC, in support of domestic violence victims in the early evening on Thursday at Centennial Park.
Mary Culver, CCFCC executive director, said CCFCC staff were so excited to be back after the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's great to be out in the community providing resources and services to those in need.
Domestic Violence Awareness Month, DVAM, has been observed across the U.S. In October since 1987. Traditionally, DVAM is a time to raise awareness about the prevalence and cost of domestic violence, the need for prevention and the availability of services for victims of abuse. The purpose of DVAM events across the country is to remember those who have suffered and died from domestic violence and to celebrate the work that continues to end domestic violence.
"Finally, we get to come out and support the Crisis Center," said Isabel Olmos, a member of the Porterville Area Coordinating Council.
"Any kind of violence, physical, emotional, and sexual keeps children and women from being the people they were meant to be. Zonta is against such violence and that's CCFCC in everything they do to help the victims. We are here in support of CCFCC and all the survivors who endured and triumphed," said Ele Pandya, of the Zonta Club of Porterville, who was ther with Denise Marchant on behalf of Zonta.
Young and older people looked at the "Clothesline Art Project" which was full of colorful tee-shirts with artwork and some sad stories from victims, and survivors of Domestic Violence. Students from the Porterville High "Z" Club joined Zonta Club members as well as "Z" Club advisor Julia Rose Padilla-Rodriquez. Zonta and "Z" Club is an information, educational, and support group for women and girls.
Brittany Holcomb attended the Candlelight Vigil with her family and met friend Aaron Berard. They have both been helped tremendously by CCVCC, and Holcomb said, "CCVCC has a wonderful program to help domestic abuse survivors. It really does save lives and it helps in the community. I'm very thankful."
Berard is a friend of the family, and couldn't say enough about CCFCC and their Domestic Violence Shelter. "They are fantastic," he said. "They helped me with everything I needed. They gave me a home, food, clothing, and a job. It was the first place I felt secure in a long time. All the staff genuinely care.”
After reading and looking at the Clothesline project, Ileana Belman, and Serena Lopez, were moved, and they wanted to know about what the victims and survivors went through after they read their stories.
They said the event is so important because the victims need to have their stories told, it's incredibly heartbreaking, and their heart goes out to those who are still struggling.
A proclamation was read regarding DVAM with startling and sobering statistics that were sickening.
Sandra Garcia who's a domestic violence survivor spoke in Spanish about her experience of marrying young and being physically abused by her young husband, who drank, took drugs, and hit her. She couldn't get any help where she lived, and her in-laws were also no help.
Finally, after 10 years, she left with her mother and children and came to California where she got help from Olmos and others. Friends and family gathered around her, and friends spoke with her after her emotional and heartbreaking story.
Her story was then translated for those in the audience who don't speak Spanish.
Organizers of the event thanked the community for its support and said they couldn't believe how many people came out. They added people are talking about domestic violence.
A poem was read, "The Queen of Love" written by an artist who made a beautifully painted tee-shirt that hung on the "Clothesline Project."
Organizers said whether it's men, women or children, they want to heal them.
CCFCC's mission is to protect individuals and families from domestic violence.
Retired Deputy District Attorney Robert Dempsie gave the closing remarks for the evening and said, "Personally I thought about those 10 years of living in silence and it made me very sad." He spoke about the men and women of the Tulare County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies who were present and said they were shields of protection. Dempsie also said, "I wondered how many people drove by who might be suffering in silence, and wanted to pull over and stop here."
CCFCC was founded in 1977 by Mary Baker to provide a safe haven for victims of domestic violence and homelessness. For more than 45 years, CCFCC has kept her vision alive by developing programs and offering services that most effectively meet the demands of the local community.
After the speeches everyone started lighting the candles and as they were slowly lit it was a beautiful but sobering sight, to keep the awareness alive.