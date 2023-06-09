LINDSAY — A long line of 230 graduates dressed in red or white gowns walked into Frank Skadan Stadium on Wednesday evening for the Lindsay High School Class of 2023 graduation.
After the salute to the flag, the National Anthem was sung by Annally Alvarez and Elizabeth Page. Counselor Monica Godoy gave her Welcome Speech in both English and Spanish. She thanked the LHS Learning Community, family, friends attending the ceremony and welcomed special guests Lindsay Unified School District board members and administrators.
She also recognized LHS Learning Facilitators, administration, counselors and support staff for their efforts, and said, "Let us celebrate the incredible achievements of our graduates and look forward to the bright future that awaits them."
The Senior Honors guitar group performed Ritchie Valens "We Belong Together" to much applause, after which senior Ashley Ibarra-Orozco gave the Spirit of LHS address, saying "The end has come! We are graduating!"
She spoke to Spanish-speaking parents, family members, staff, and learners, allowing them be part of the memorable ceremony.
The Advance Show Choir in elegant Cardinal red dresses sang "The Rose" by Bette Midler, while some of the audience waved their phone flashlights, with a few seated Learning Facilitators in robes following suit.
Assistant Principal Ken Spencer recognized the many dual enrollment graduates.
Honorary Learning Facilitator Sergio Miguel spoke about the years of hard work for students, and said,
"It is an honor to be here celebrating your journey to get your high school diploma.
“Tonight marks the new journey of making choices that will allow you to enjoy life to its fullest. Take advantage of every single opportunity that you encounter in life, and work hard to find your passion in life!
“Find a profession, a career, a trade that you love to do with all your heart. Once you find something you have a passion for, it will become your driving force to achieve your goals, and your dreams and it will become your inner force to do the very best at any job you encounter in life.
“When there is passion for what you do, you will always be going beyond and strive not just for good, but for greatness!
“Now that you are leaving the nest of LHS, Lindsay High School, ask yourself how are you going to help our world.
“What problems do you see our world facing today? And do something to find solutions. It could be pollution, it could be our economy, it could be a social issue, it could be going to space, make a difference!
“Now is the time and your turn put into practice your skills to problem solve, and to find solutions that will make our world a better place!
“Class OF 2O23, from the bottom of my heart, may success always shine on everything you do!
“Si Se Puede! Yes You Can!”
Spencer presented the many distinguished scholars, and lifetime CSF holders, as well as introducing the Salutatorian Ariel Alvarado and Valedictorian Isabella Duran.
Duran gave her Valedictorian speech saying high school was filled with many twists, turns, and plateaus.
"And during freshman year, when the pandemic began, the world stopped, and along with it, many of us felt it took a part of us; our friendships, sports, and the ability to wander and be free.
"I now believe obstacles in our lives serve a purpose in order for us to grow and setbacks are part of the process of life. They are essential and help us learn, grow, and know there are better days ahead.”
What matters is that students have vision and believe in themselves. Because there is no limit to what they can achieve."
"Spend time with people who support your dreams and goals, and who you can learn from. Spend time with people who make you laugh. And with people who will be there for terrible days, not just the good times. Spend time with the people who encourage you to grow."
She thanked her parents who always encouraged her, and her family who brought balance and support to her life, who would be there in good times and bad times.
She also thanked the learning facilitators who impacted her life.
“And thank you class of 2023, some of the best times in my life have been with you."
“My heartfelt congratulations to all of you on completing an important milestone in your learning journey,” said LHS Principal Cindy Alonzo
"Graduation signifies the start of a new chapter of your life. Wherever your path leads you next, your time at Lindsay High School prepared you for new adventures and challenges ahead.
“Coping with the difficulties arising from the pandemic has not been easy. During the last two and half years, our learning community made many adjustments to how we teach, how you need to learn and how you interact with one another.
“You were resilient and able to adapt to changes all around us. Although these experiences were very hard, you excelled.
“These trials prepared you to adjust to the ever-changing world that awaits you. You will forever be a part of a rich tradition of being a Cardinal.
“Now it’s time to spread your wings and fly.”
Alonzo presented diplomas to the graduates with the administration and trustees.
After the singing of the Alma Mater graduates moved their tassels from right to left.