Winners of the Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble on Wednesday at Porterville Municipal Golf Course were from left: Devyn Day, Rocky Day, Jesus Fernandez, Kevin Harrions and Gorgonio Pewaj, who shot 7-under-par.
Sports Spotlight
