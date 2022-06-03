Winners of Wednesday's Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble at Porterville Municipal Golf Course were from left Mark Muldon, Bryce Painter, Juan Flores and Shane Beibout, who shot 8-under-par.
Sports Spotlight
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Recommended for you
Load comments
Latest News
- COVID Stats
- Finishing Citrus Strong: Class of 22 celebrated
- They Had A Purpose: PHS Class of 22 made a difference
- Sports Spotlight
- French Open Results
- Live updates | Ukraine official: Russia shirks blame on food
- Big 12 record $426M revenue, new commish expected mid-July
- Nadal back in French Open final after injured Zverev stops
Most Popular
Articles
- Drag racing pioneer Tim Beebe of Porterville dies
- Twice a week watering schedule goes into effect today
- Woman accused of hitting officer with car arrested
- Something they'll "REMEMBER FOREVER:' Monache softball wins Valley title
- Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperLotto Plus' game
- More than 1,700 pounds of fireworks seized
- Sonny Gray and Zack Greinke hurt as Twins beat Royals 7-3
- Serious injury collision on South Plano
- Chivas cap Year with NorCal State Cup title
- Thousands attend Rollin Relics Car Show
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.