Winners of the Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble on Wednesday at Porterville Municipal Golf Course were form left: Robert Verdugo, Jim Kirk, Benito Rabaino and Juan Flores, who shot 6-under-par.
Sports Spotlight
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
-
- Comments
Recommended for you
Load comments
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Body of 18=year-old woman pulled from Success Lake
- Driver, passenger killed in suspected DUI crash near LA
- Month-long investigation leads to major drug bust
- LAFCO to consider Lombardi School annexation
- Boudreaux on Hopper: Fentanyl suspects needed to be held in jail
- Porterville community leader Ben Webb dies
- Celebrating America, Celebrating Porterville; More than 10,000 attend Freedom Fest
- Eagle Mountain sets opening for first week of December
- Teapot Dome landfill no longer taking non-refuse materials
- Case involving murder of 10-year-old Angelica Ramirez closed; suspect lived in Porterville
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.