Winners of the Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble held on Wednesday at Porterville Municipal Golf Course were from left: Brandon Wilson, Mark Mauldon, Robert Zavala, Jonothan and Sergio Salinas, who shot 7-under-par.
Sports Spotlight
