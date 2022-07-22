Winners of the Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble held on Wednesday at Porterville Municipal Golf Course were from left John, Luis Martinez, C.J. And Alex Adams, who shot 8-under-par.
Sports Spotlight
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
-
- Updated
- Comments
Latest News
- Emergency action being taken to preserve some Giant Sequoia groves
- Giant Sequoias continue to smolder from past fires
- COVID Stats
- Jehovah's Witnesses resume public ministry
- Highway 65 signs to be dedicated to Figueroa, Jones
- Eckhoff to run for Sierra View board
- Sports Spotlight
- Pandya's appeal of censure to be held in open session
Most Popular
Articles
- Two arrests made in homicide
- Motorcyclist not wearing a helmet killed in collision
- 2 suspects in deadly California 7-Eleven robberies in jail
- PPD: BABY NOT STOLEN FROM SIERRA VIEW
- Reyes resigns from city council
- PPD investigating murder on West Olive
- Alive and Happening: Springville Farmers Market has a little of everything
- Hunter The Highlander: She commits to UC Riverside
- TCSO Deputies investigating Strathmore shooting
- Vanni retires from teaching; to coach one more year
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.