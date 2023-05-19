Winners of the Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble on Wednesday at Porterville Municipal Golf Course were from left Gorgonia Pena, Sergio Salinas, Jacob Givens, Kevin Harrison and Mark Mauldin, who fired 9-under-par.
Sports Spotlight
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
