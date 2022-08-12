Winners of the Jeff Edwards Wednesday Night Scramble on Wednesday at Porterville Municipal Golf Course were from left, Luis Martinez, Aaron Bedolla, Monte Downing and Bryce Painter, who shot 6-under-par.
