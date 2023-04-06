Porterville's newest business on Main Street is planning to make sure youth continue in that business in the future.
Partners Matthew Rosa and Rick Juarez have opened their second Sports Cuts barber shop at the former Allen Boot and Saddle building at 41 N Main Street just north of Olive. The barber shop opened on Friday.
It's the third Sports Cuts location as there's also Sports Cuts in the Porterville Plaza at 953 W. Henderson and a Sports Cuts in Visalia. Rosa opened his original Sports Cuts in the Porterville Plaza in 2012 and Juarez has since partnered with him in the business.
Sports Cuts is also beginning a non-profit “A Barber's Dream.” Through the non-profit Sports Cuts will send one student from Monache, Porterville and Granite Hills High School to barber college every year.
Sports Cuts offer all of the standard haircuts and beard shaves. “Our barbershops really stand out,” said Juarez, who grew up in Plainview and is a 2001 Strathmore High graduate.
The price for a standard haircut is $25. Walk-ins are accepted and appointments can be made by using the Booksy app at all of the Sports Cuts locations. All of the Sports Cuts locations are open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Sports Clips has 11 chairs at the Porterville Plaza location, six by appointment and five by walk-in. There are eight chairs at the Main Street location, four by walk-in and four by appointment.
Rosa, a 2003 Monache graduate, said the move to Main Street was needed because there wasn't any room to expand at the Porterville Plaza location. “We are blessed, that's for sure,” Rosa said.
But the need to expand also provided the chance to come downtown. “I've always wanted to come down to Main Street,” Rosa said. “I just really like the look of downtown.”