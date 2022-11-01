Those who work in the press box at Spartan Stadium will now be working at the Joe Vidrio Press Box.
Long-time Strathmore High football supporter Joe Vidrio, who died last year at the age of 87, was honored during a ceremony at halftime of Friday's football game between Strathmore and Lindsay at Spartan Stadium in which the press box was officially dedicated in his honor.
The Joe Vidrio Press Box was unveiled during a halftime ceremony in which Vidrio's family participated. Vidrio's family members were also honorary captains for the coin flip before Friday's game.
Last month the Porterville Unified School District Board approved the proposal for the press box to be named after Vidrio. It was announced at the game the sign would be placed on the press box sometime this week.
Vidrio is arguably as responsible as anyone for the current success of the Spartan football program, which includes the first state championship won by any Tulare County athletic team when SHS won the state title in 2017.
Vidrio helped begin Strathmore's youth football program that has helped lead to the program's success and he served in numerous roles in the football program that helped lead to the program's success as well.
The annual golf tournament to raise funds for the Spartan football team is also named in Vidrio's honor. Vidrio was honored by the youth football program in 2012 and The Joe Vidrio Community Service Award is also awarded each year by the Strathmore High Football Boosters during the Starthmore High Football Hall of Fame Dinner. Vidrio was the first winner of that award in 2015.
In beginning the halftime ceremony SHS athletic director Ryan Born said they were there in honor of Vidrio “for his contributions to the community of Strathmore and Strathmore High School.”
Vidrio was also a 1953 Lindsay High graduate so Born said it made sense for the ceremony to be held during the Lindsay-Strathmore game.
“It is an honor to stand here tonight before two communities that Mr. Vidrio cared deeply about,” Born said. “This couldn't be a more fitting occasion to celebrate Mr. Vidrio.
Born then introduced Vidrio's honored family members who participated in the ceremony, his daughters, Liza Salinas, Cindy Littlejohn, Francine Tsuboi, Patty Crocker and JoAnn Macias and his niece, Celestina Zamora.
“As I look over, I can't help but smile as I have worked with several of Mr. Vidrio's family members throughout the years,” Born said.
Rudy Ruiz of the Strathmore High Football Boosters presented a letted to the PUSD board proposing the press box be named after Vidrio. But Ruiz said it was the idea of his wife, Jenny, to name the press box after Vidrio. “She's the one who told me we should do it,” Ruiz said.