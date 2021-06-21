s the final seconds of the Southern California State Championship girls basketball game's clock ticked down, the Strathmore High Spartan fans were already on their feet. And when the buzzer sounded, the standing-room-only crowd exploded into deafening screams, shouting cheers and whistles while confetti and streamers rained down on the Spartan fans and players who jumped with joy and hugged each other.
“I'm so happy and so very proud of them,” said Diana Mata, Sunnyside Elementary's Coordinator for 'Save the Children,' and known to many as the 'No. 1 fan.' of the team. “This is the team (that) from Day 1 said they were going to the championships this year. I'm so proud of them. These girls are dedicated. You can see their passion for the game. You see them fighting for what they want.”
Mata, who said she has gone to all the games and has known many of them since they were little girls at Sunnyside Elementary School in Strathmore.
“I work with (Coach Rich Miranda) at Sunnyside. During the (pandemic) I would see them out there on the black top practicing,” Mata said. “Such dedication. At the beginning they were a little rough around the edges, then something clicked and they started believing in each other. And now look at them. I'm so proud of them. What a way to end their Senior year, especially (Jazmine) Soto. She has top statistics and is listed among others from big schools all over California.”
Soto, the all-time leading scorer for boys and girls in Tulare County, and in the top 10 in the state, had plenty of her own family in the stands.
“There's more than 50 of us here. The group comes to all the games,” said her grandmother, Hermie Valdez. “We're very proud of here. I'm sure when I leave, we'll go home and cry.”
For Spartan fan Dawn Castillo who works at Strathmore Elementary, it was her first game because of the pandemic, she said.
“But we've watched these girls grow up since elementary,” she said. “I'm so proud of them. They've come a long way. My family is all here to root them on.”
And that's how it was with all the fans — with all of them there to watch their children, friends, classmates or students.
The Chapa family, which sat near the center of the bleachers, was also numerous, filling out one entire section as they rooted for Strathmore and cheered on three family members on the team — Vronica, Valarie and Sherrie Chapa.
They, too, have been attending most to all of the games, said grandmother and aunt Beatrice Chapa.
“It's an exciting day,” she said before the game started. “My son was in football and they took Valley (and state) in 2017, and now this.”
Nora Munoz talked of how proud she was of her daughter Erika Munoz also on the team. It was a sentiment heard again and again from those in the stands.
And for cheerleaders Allie Alcantar, Mayra Juarez and Kaylah Grijalva, the game was exciting and one of only a handful of games they were allowed to cheer at because of the pandemic.
“We really want to win, especially because of COVID. The seniors deserve to go out with a win. I'm so proud of them. They have been putting in a lot of work,” said Alcantar. “It's very exciting and something we have not done in a while.”
After the game, one couple said they came from Clifton, Texas for the playoffs. When Daniel and Pam Del Bosque learned the playoffs were in mid June, they timed their visit.
“We came to see Val and Vronica from Central Texas. It's very exciting. I was confident they would win but it was still scary,” Pam said. “We were on the edge of our seats. We're very proud of all of them.”