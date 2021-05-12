STRATHMORE – Patrons shopping Tuesday at the Spartan Market at Strathmore High School were surprised to see more than just plants and flowers. The market was decorated with school photographs and memorabilia dating back to 1920. The market will be open today from 1 to 6 p.m., and again during the summer. It's located at 22568 Ave. 196, Strathmore.
The market originally opened during the Fall season of the 2019-2020 school year, said lead agriculture teacher Matthew Shearer.
“We were out here till the middle of March, then everything shut down,” Shearer said in reference to COVID-19 closing the school. “Everything was on pause until we got our students back.”
Once they returned, there was plenty to do, he said. And since Strathmore was celebrating 100 years, having a theme sounded good.
“We created a museum theme,” said sophomore, and SHS FFA Vice President Landon McKinney. “We have a lot of old plaques and pictures.”
In addition, a running slide show portrayed the students working in different areas of agriculture.
“They learn by doing, getting out there,” Shearer said. “It's wonderful seeing the smiles on their faces.”
Shortly after opening Tuesday, several patrons could be seen browsing around the numerous plants they had on display.
McKinney said they had radishes and dahlias, succulent arrangements, okra, regular and mammoth sunflowers, jade plants, sugar snap peas and more. In addition, corn, watermelon and pumpkin is growing in the fields, which means they will have plenty of items to sell once summer arrives.
“Everything here is run by the students,” said Jennifer Andrade, a junior at Strathmore High and FFA Chapter Treasurer.
Andrade talked about researching hens and the colored eggs they lay in order to offer a “Spartan Carton” of eggs — which will include red, white and blue eggs.
Though they have no chickens on the farm at this time, the chicken coop has been rebuilt and has several new sections and a new roof.
“Big things are happening and they will all happen within the next year,” said McKinney as he talked about a recent $4 million grant which will be used towards a new agriculture building.
“We were supposed to break ground in April but then COVID stopped it. Now there are new regulations.”
In the meantime, the students are helping with work around the farm. A bunny barn is being built, along with pig pens.
“Lots of things are changing here. It's going to be really exciting,” Andrade said.
As shoppers paid for their purchases, students were ready to help them carry the items out to their vehicles.
Hallie and Louie Rodriguez said they were from Porterville but now live in Nevada. They were in town visiting friends when they heard about the market.
“It's amazing. It's a beautiful set up and the plants look great and look healthy.”
All profits go right back into the program, Shearer said.
Plant prices range from $1 for the sunflower plants to $2 for the starter vegetables, and from $5 for heirloom tomatoes to $7 for succulent arrangements and $10 for the larger ones.
“The amazing part is this was all done by our students under the guide of our instructors,” said SHS Principal Diane Rankin. “The kids took pride in putting this together. It is a nice mix of celebrating 100 years of our school and where we are with our Pathway.”
Students returned recently to in-person classes, Rankin said, and she said she was surprised by the amount of socializing and hands-on work she has seen out there.
“I have never seen so many kids wanting to do the labor,” she said. “It's amazing we can give them this opportunity to work with their hands.”