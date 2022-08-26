STRATHMORE — The S and P Exchange with plenty of help from their friends put on another show for Strathmore High football fans on Friday.
Adrian Sierra provided the big plays in the first half and Jacob Poole joined the party in the second half as the Spartans rolled to a 46-20 win over Hanford West at Spartan Stadium to improve to 2-0 on the season.
It's not like Poole wasn't heavily involved in the first half as he scored three of his four touchdowns on the game in the first two quarters, giving him six for the season. Poole and Sierra also had plenty of help from blocking back Sebastian Gonzalez, Jaime Arredondo, Julian Ceballos and quarterback Bryson Bias. Ceballos also had a big game on defense, wreaking havoc on the Husky quarterback all night.
Bias showed his ability to extend plays on Strathmore's first drive of the game. He extended a play that got the drive going when he flipped the ball forward to Gonzalez for an 11-yard pass gain.
Strathmore faced a third and 14 when Bias completed an 8-yard pass to Ceballos. Then on fourth and sixth, Bias again extended the play and and found Poole all alone for a 31-yard touchdown pass to give the Spartans a 6-0 lead.
The Huskies then botched a snap on a fake punt attempt, giving SHS the ball at the HW 27-yard line. That set up Poole's 2-yard TD run to give Strathmore a 12-0 lead.
Sierra then took over, returning a punt from the SHS 49 33 yards to the HW 18. That set up Poole's 6-yard scoring run. Roman Hernandez added the extra point to give the Spartans a 19-0 lead.
Sierra followed by returning a short punt 23 yards to the HW 20. On the next play, Bias scored on a 20-yard run to give Strathmore a 25-0 lead.
Hanford West responded by putting together a scoring drive to pull to within 25-7. But on the ensuing kickoff, Sierra returned it 92 yards for a touchdown and Hernandez added the extra point to give SHS a 32-7 lead.
The Huskies were able to respond when Dario Badillo took a pass 42 yards for a score to pull Hanford West to within 32-13 going into halftime.
Poole didn't waste time on the opening drive of the second half as he broke free for the first time on the night for a 51-yard touchdown run. Even before Poole reached the end zone, SHS coach Jeromy Blackwell was signaling and screaming “TWO, TWO,” calling for the Spartans to go for the two-point conversion. Sierra ran it in for the two-pointer to give SHS a 40-13 lead.
Arredondo later scored on a 5-yard run late in the third quarter to give Strathmore a 46-13 lead.
While he didn't put up the big numbers like he did last week in Strathmore's 18-12 win over Exeter in which he had close to 300 yards of total offense, Poole still had another outstanding game even with sitting out the fourth quarter. After he rushed for 28 yards on six carries in the first half he rushed for 107 yards on nine carries in the second half to finish the game with 135 yards on 15 carries. Arredondo added 31 yards on five carries.
Sophomore also received the chance to get into the act in the fourth quarter as he also provided a highlight with a 24-yard run.
While comparative scores aren't always a good indication for those keeping track, Hanford West opened the season with a 21-14 loss at Woodlake, a future Spartan opponent.