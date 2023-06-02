STRATHMORE — As the Strathmore High School Spartan band set up and tuned their instruments on the Spartan Stadium football field, graduates of the Class of 2023 could be heard cheering from the quad in celebration of the day they had all been waiting for, their graduation day. The anticipation wasn’t felt by the graduates alone as there was standing room only as family and friends of the graduates peeked over the fence searching for their respective seniors.
Soon ‘Pomp and Circumstance’ was chiming through the air and the SHS Class of 2023 made their way down each side of the bleachers. As the graduates met in the middle, some pairs gave each other special handshakes before filing into their seats on the field while searching for and waving to their parents.
SHS Principal Andrew Peterson welcomed the crowd in both English and Spanish before the SHS band played the National Anthem and then proceeded to the flag salute.
Senior class president Teresea Cisneros was welcomed to the front to give her own welcome speech, which was translated by Cecilia Morales.
“I’ve had some of the best memories here which I know I will never get to live twice no matter how much I wish I could,”said Cisneros. “The truth is time waits for no one.”
As the applause died down, Armando Segura, Dean of Counseling, made his way to the microphone to recognize several groups of students. He first presented Estrella Martinez as a CSF Seal Bearer. He then announced 12 graduates who qualified as Golden State Seal recipients, two students who obtained the Seal of Biliteracy and four students who would be heading to the Armed Forces. All of the students were applauded loudly.
Peterson regained his position at the podium to recognize AVID students, of which there were eight. He also highlighted the 26 students who were part of SHS FFA, and 24 students who completed the Emerging Agriculture Technology Pathway.
It was then time for Martinez to take the stage and give her reflection speech. As she spoke, her love and passion for her fellow classmates was obvious, and she encouraged them all to live in the moment through shaky words and teary eyes.
“We’ve lived in the moment so we can live in this moment today as we are here now,” said Martinez. “To my fellow graduates, always shine bright and let the sky be the limit because we are Spartan born, Spartan bred and we are going to be Spartans until the day we are dead.”
After a short jaunty tune from the SHS band, Peterson began to address the class and congratulate them.
“This class has faced so many challenges and we are so proud of these students for rising to the occasion,” said Peterson. “many of you are going off to college may it be nearby at Porterville College or College of the Sequoias, while some of you are headed to a California State University or to private colleges and technical schools. Some of you are joining the Armed Forces. Remember that wherever you go you will always be a Spartan.”
Once Peterson had concluded his speech, he then asked the SHS Class of 2023 to rise and turn their tassels. The graduates were overjoyed and some threw their graduation caps into the air before being dismissed to celebrate with their friends and families.