STRATHMORE — The point through all the challenges of the past few years that the Class of 22 at Strathmore High School always demonstrated what it meant to be a Spartan was a constant them of Friday night's Commencement Ceremony at Spartan Stadium.
The point was made right away by SHS Principal Andrew Peterson after the graduates took their place in the bleachers while a large crowd of family and frieds took up the football field to watch their loved ones graduate.
“We're very proud of their accomplishments,” said Peterson as he began the program, adding the graduates showed “what it means to be a Strathmore Spartan.”
Senior Class President Katherine Gonzalez fought back tears and laughs as she made it through her emotional welcome speech. Gonzalez's speech was then translated in Spanish by Abigail Mejia Alvarez.
Gonzalez talked about how she was told her time in school would fly by and how that became true. “It feels very real now,” she said.
She talked about the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic during their high school years and as a result the graduates were shown they were “capable of accomplishing anything thrown at us,” adding the end result was the “strongest and best high school class.”
She also talked about how teacher Zachary Gonzalez would just allow the students to talk about what was going on during the pandemic while they were mentally breaking down, saying that's one of the best memories she'll take from her high school years.
Gonzalez concluded by saying while her class didn't always have the “traditional high school years,” it was “a class that definitely left our mark.”
In her Reflection address, Valedictorian Isabel Cervantez Romero recounted the graduates years growing up from kindergarten through eighth grade before entering high school. She said she remembers August 8, 2018, the first day she set foot on the Strathmore High campus as a freshman where she and her classmates would spend the “next four years of our lives.”
She also talked about how the class endured the pandemic and how thankful they were when normalcy was effectively reestablished for their senior year. “It was a privilege to be able to have our senior year,” she said.
She added among her classmates would be future doctors, lawyers, teachers and CEOs. She also thanked her teachers, saying “this is all thanks to you,” she said.
She also thanked all the parents and her classmates. “Every single one of you made the last four years to most memorable.”
She concluded her speech by stating the school's mantra when she said, “Spartan Born, Spartan Bread, I Will Be A Spartan Until The Day I'm Dead.”
Peterson continued to praise the class in his closing statements. He said he wanted to thank the graduates “for being an amazing group of students over the past four years.”
He added no matter “where you will go you will always be Spartans.” He also thanked the class for making “this an amazing journey.”
During the ceremony numerous students were recognized for their achievements including a large number of students who were recognized as Golden State Seal Bearers for achieving mastery in six or more subjects.
Other recognitions included students being recognized as California Scholarship Federation Lifetime members, for completing Pathways programs and for achieving the Seal of Biliteracy showing a mastery of at least a second language other than English.
Peterson also recognized several graduates who have joined the Armed Forces and thanked them for their future service.