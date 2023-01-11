January 9 is Sovereignty Day for the Tule River Reservation.
But this past Monday, January 9, was a special Sovereignty Day for the Tule River Tribe as it was 150 Years Sovereignty Day for the Tule River Reservation. The reservation was founded on January 9, 1873.
Native Americans once flourished throughout California before being separated and relocated and relocated again. But the Tule River Tribe survived and has been able to overcome adversity over the last 150 years. Perseverance is a way of life for the Tule River Tribe.
The ceremony celebrating “150 Years Sovereignty Day” was heldinside the Tribal gym by the Tule River Tribal Office on Monday. The event featured a culture presentation, time capsule, food, music and booths. There was also a fireworks show on Monday night.
“Not many people know that this is our third home,” said Tule River Tribal Council Chairman Neil Peyron, commenting on the history of the Tule River Tribe. “Our people used to roam the San Joaquin Valley.”
Peyron also comment on how his people were then gathered and taken to the Sebastian Reservation below Bakersfield and from there were moved again to the Madden Farm east of Porterville.
Eventually the Tule River Reservation was established on January 9, 1873 by an executive order by President Ulysses S. Grant.
Peyron noted in 1876 those who didn't want to go to the reservation were forcibly removed from their homes at gunpoint.
“Since then, we have made this a home, and we have turned this into our homeland. We are making this a safe place to raise our children and our families,” Peyron said. “We have accomplished so much over the last 150 years because of the resiliency and the strength of our people. The Yokuts people.”
Peyron also talked about the other tribes who formed the Reservation. “And all the other bands,” he said. “So many bands.
“I want to say congratulations for persevering and doing so well and we look forward to another 150 years.”
The reservation sits on about 55,000 acres in a steep rocky canyon on land unsuitable for agricultural development.
The Tule River Tribe, a proud sovereign nation, now offers a myriad of services for its members. The Tule River Tribal Council has established numerous departments and services including Fire, Education, Natural Resources, Towanits Indian School, Public Works, Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act Program, Telecommunications, Emergency Management, Family & Social Services, Public Safety, Environmental, USDA Food Administration, Land Management, Recreation Department, Alcohol Program and Language and Future Generations. The Tule River Tribe also operates the Health Center and Justice Center.
Throught Tribal Enterprises the Tule River Tribe also owns and operates Eagle Mountain Casino, Landing 13 Restaurant, Stoney Creek Barbeque, and Eagle Feather Trading Post Gas Station and Convenience Stores under the Tule River Economic Development Corporation. The tribe also owns 40 acres near the Porterville Airport and a foothill development corridor of 79.9 acres along Highway 190.
The 40 acres near the airport is being developed to include the relocated Eagle Mountain Casino. At Monday's ceremony Peyron stated the grand opening for the casino could come I a couple of months, which would place the grand opening in March.
The casino will be double in size of the current casino at more than 100,000 square feet and will featuring a number of dining options, 1,750 slot machines, 20 table games, and a state-of-the-art event center that seats 2,000.
“I am proud to be a part of this momentous occasion, as we celebrate our Sovereignty Day and 150th Anniversary of the Tule River Reservation, for my Tribe. It has been a joy to see our community that started from humble beginnings to what we have accomplished to date. The word Yokuts means The People, which is fitting as it took the sacrifices, diligence, and dedication of many people including the leadership of our Tribal Councils and Elders. Let us also remember and honor those that have passed and are not with us today to celebrate this occasion”, said Tiffani Sahagun, Assistant General Manager at Eagle Mountain Casino.
The new casino will feature much of the Tule River Tribe's history throughout the casino.
“This Anniversary is a testament to the Tule River Tribe’s tenacity, determination, and overall strength to overcome all obstacles to take care of its people and the community at large. The Tule River Tribe has demonstrated unbelievable resolve time and time again in their pursuit of Self-Governance and Sovereignty, despite the historic powers that have been impediments against them. It has been my extreme pleasure and honor to work for such a generous and caring group of people,” said Matthew Mingrone, General Manager at Eagle Mountain Casino.
Porterville City Manager John Lollis and Porterville Mayor Martha A. Flores also participated in Monday's ceremony. As a special recognition, Flores presented Peyron with a small statue of an eagle.
She talked about the Tribe's traditions and said, “they need to be kept alive.'
For more information on the Tule River Tribe, visit www.tulerivertribe-nsn.gov