The Porterville-based South Valley Chivas and Porterville Soccer League have been recognized by State Senator Melissa Hurtado and State Assemblyman Devon Mathis. Both districts of Hurtado and Mathis include Porterville.
Hurtado issued a certificate of recognition for the South Valley Chivas while Mathis issued a certificate of recognition for the Chivas and the Porterville Soccer League.
“South Valley Chivas Academy is to be commended for its long-standing efforts to develop Central Valley youth into elite soccer players for state, collegiate, professional and youth national teams,” Hurtado's certificate states. “SVCA is committed in being one of the best soccer academies in California at helping players succeed at the highest levels of skills and sportsmanship.
“With a focus on providing athletic, cultural and educational opportunities for at-risk and under-represented youth, SVCA's coaches provide a valuable service in the communities they represent.”
Both Mathis' certificates for the Chivas and Porterville Soccer League state the certificates were being presented for their community service, youth engagement, hard work and dedication.
Both organizations stated, “we are honored and privileged to have received recognition from our state government. None of this would've been possible without the hard work and dedication of our staff and coaches. We also want to thank our community for all the support they have had for our program over the years.
“We continue to provide opportunities for all the kids in our communities. We take pride in the services and opportunities we provide and always strive to do our best to improve our communities and programs.”