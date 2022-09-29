Porterville College will welcome award winning author Gary Soto as the first speaker in the return of the Writer and Poet Series to campus.
Soto will discuss his work from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, October 3 at the PC College Forum. Soto was born and raised in Fresno.
He's the author of 13 poetry collections for adults, most notably NEW AND SELECTED POEMS. He's also a 1995 finalist for both the Los Angeles Times Award and the National Book Award.
Soto has received the Discovery-The Nation Prize and twice received the California Library Association’s John and Patricia Award in addition receiving a fellowship from the Guggenheim Foundation and twice receiving a fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts.
For ITVS, he produced the film “The Pool Party,” which received the 1993 Andrew Carnegie Medal. He was selected for his work with young people as the NBC Person of the Week in 1995.
In 1999 he was honored with the Human and Civil Rights Award from the American Education Association, the Literature Award from the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, and the PEN Center West Book Award for his young adult short story collection PETTY CRIMES.