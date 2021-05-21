It didn't take long for Strathmore High's Jazmine Soto to become the all-time Central Section scoring leader in girls basketball.
Soto scored early in the game on Tuesday night at Sanger to move past West Bakersfield's Nikki Blue as the all-time Central Section scoring leader in girls basketball. After Soto scored the first basket of the game, the game was stopped and Strathmore coach Rich Mirada presented Soto with a game ball. Soto then went to hug her parents who were sitting in the front row.
Soto scored 20 points in Strathmore's 52-36 loss to Sanger. The first basket of the game gave Soto 2,939 points, moving her ahead of Blue, who went on to play in the WNBA. Soto had scored 2,957 points heading into Thursday night's game against Farmersville.
Earlier this spring, Soto became Tulare County's all-time leading scorer — boys or girls — when she moved past Central Valley Christian's Grant Verhoeven.
Soto also set the Central Section single season freshman scoring record with 712 points. Soto will play next season at Holy Names University in Oakland, a Division II school.