Like the boys, the Porterville and Monache High girls wrestling teams will be well-represented at the Valley Masters Championships.
A total of 10 girls — six from PHS and four from Monache — were able to qualify for the Valley Masters Championship to be held on Saturday in Morro Bay. They qualified at the Area Championships held this past Saturday at Golden Valley High School in Bakersfield. The top eight qualified for Masters.
Porterville's Khloe Soria led the local effort as she won the area title at 113 pounds. PHS was also able to finish fifth as a team with 117 points behind Redwood (149.5), Golden West (155), Highland (170) and Golden Valley (218).
“I think they wrestled tough,” said PHS coach Sabrina Sandoval about her wrestlers. “I think they did a good job.”
Sandoval said there will be things her wrestlers will have to work on heading into Masters. “I think the did really well,” she said. “They battled.”
Soria was dominant in winning the title, going 5-0 as she won by pin in her first three matches. Her closest match came in the semifinals in which she won 3-1 and then she went onto dominate in a 7-0 win in the finals.
“She controlled the whole match,” said Sandoval about Soria's effort in the finals. Soria took control right from the start as she took down her opponent to begin the match.
Samantha Pina also advanced to the finals for PHS and ended up taking second at 133 pounds. She won her first two matches by pin and then won in the semifinals 7-2 to reach the finals.
Also qualifying for Masters for PHS were Delilah Maldonado, who took third at 152; Bailey Hoard, who placed fifth at 108; Melissa Baca, who took seventh at 145; and Aaliyah Tapia, who took seventh at 123.
Wrestlers who qualified for Masters for Monache were Ariana Batres, who took third; Sierra Alamilla and Kaylynn Brassfield, who both placed fourth; and Ayvah Reynoso, who took eighth.
Kaitlyn Gemmel also nearly qualified for Masters for PHS at 103 as she went 3-2 but had to withdraw from the match that would have determined if she advanced to Masters due to an injury.
The top four at Valley Masters will qualify for the State Championships to be held February 23-25 at Bakersfield's Mechanics Bank Arena.