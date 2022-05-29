FRESNO - With an incredible showing hosted at Fresno State's Margie Wright Diamond, the Monache softball team proved the dominant team with a 2-0 win against the Wasco Tigers in the Vally Division III title game on Friday.
Monache has had an intense series of playoff games this season. Round One against Chowchilla was won 3-1, with the Quarterfinals against Frontier turning into a 6-1 win. After their most recent win against Fowler, the Marauders were ready for the task.
The Marauders pitcher Morgan Hunter had an amazing game only giving up a hit late into the fifth inning. Hunter struck out Tigers through the game to secure the win for Monache. Hunter and Sophia Mendoza scored Monache's two rins in the game being brought home by Jessica Batres and Aelyah Mendoza.
The first inning started with a blistering pace, the Marauders had a hit by Sophia Mendoza who was safe at first but was caught trying to steal second.
The second and third innings would go quite similarly with neither team finding purchase in the other's defense. Hunter struck out three more Tigers.
The top of the fourth had the Marauders best performance for the Marauders. Mendoza expertly hit the ball into a dead zone for the Tigers and took first base safely.
Hunter had excellent composure as she watched one ball fly by. Mendoza took a fast break and stole second while the Tigers were focused on Hunter.
The next pitch was thrown and Hunter was hit by the ball and took first giving Monache runners at first and second. Batres took her teammates' place at home plate.
After a full mix of pitches, Batres hammered the fourth pitch and sent it way into the outfield to score a run.
Leading the game 1-0, the Marauders didn't let the pressure get to them as Aelyah Mendoza had her turn to bat. Finally the sixth pitch of her time at bat proved fruitful as Mendoza hammered the ball out to the outfield, scoring Hunter and earning the Marauders their second and final run of the game in one of the best games in the CIF Central Section.
The final two innings had tense plays abound with Ana Rivas and Makenzie Haslam and Sereena Lemus earning outs with careful and smooth play. The Marauders certainly showed they could hold their own and walked away the winner after the seventh inning.
“Honestly, it just feels so great, the entire team and I had such a great time. It's something I'll remember forever!” Hunter said when asked about how she felt winning the championships. We're all just so excited. None of us tend to get nervous when going to games or beforehand. So it's a dedicated moment we all have and it's just so cool.”
When asked ablut being named Most Inspirational Player Hunter had this to say. “It's such a big honor; I'm so glad I can be a good representative of my team and my school. It's a big thing to be nominated, let alone winning.
“I'm going into every game trying my best to pitch a perfect game. This one was a shutout and I'm very happy to be recognized for my dedication and hard work.”
About moving onto the State Championships Hunter commented “We're all excited about it. I can't wait to pitch against those exceptionally high quality teams. It'll be my first time in the state champs so that's a big thing. But yeah, I'm just very excited.”
Monache coach Dave Koontz said “We had an awesome game with an awesome pitcher, awesome defense, awesome effort, and an awesome team. I wanna go to Disneyland!”
