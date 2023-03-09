Business was booming and dollars were flying on Wednesday afternoon during the Porterville Academy of Business and Finance, PAB, Business Expo held in the Porterville High School quad.
Roughly a dozen student-led businesses gathered in the quad to sell items they deemed appropriate for their consumers. A majority of the booths sold food items, hand-picked by each business group to cater to their schoolmates. One booth sold crocheted animals and keychains which were a big hit amongst their classmate customers.
Michele Halopoff, the PAB teacher at PHS and the teacher for the senior entrepreneurship class, explained her students have been working on their businesses since the beginning of the academic year and they were excited to get out to the quad on Wednesday afterschool.
"From the beginning of the school year they start working on a business idea and plan," said Halopoff. "Then from there they execute their business plan at the PAB Business Expo."
Her class of 45 students were all out participating in the expo and had solicited assistance from their friends and fellow classmates to help get orders out in a timely and efficient manner.
"Whatever business idea they want to execute, we talk about skills, talents, abilities and passion," said Halopoff. "They get to choose whatever they want to do as long as it's legal for their age."
From tostilocos and bubbly cones topped with loads of goodies to a photo booth capturing Polaroids of best friends, it's safe to say the PAB Business Expo was both successful and profitable to the students who participated. Halopoff stated any profit made by the students is kept by the students.
"It's their profits and their expenses so it kind of motivates them to work a little harder," said Halopoff.
Now that their businesses have been tested, the next step for PAB students is to present and pitch their businesses in a professional setting.
"The next step that they take is, that they've been writing their business plan in pieces so, they are going to put it together and create slides," said Halopoff. "Then they are going to present it to business partners and advisory board members the first week of April."
As the hustle and bustle of the large crowd dispersed around 3 p.m., it was a stark difference from the packed quad that was present when the business expo began at 1:55. The buzz of excited and hungry students dissipated as they received their orders and found places around campus to enjoy their treats.
Halopoff was beaming with pride at not only the business expo turnout but also all of the efforts her students put in to get to the point they were Wednesday afternoon.
"I'm so proud of these students," said Halopoff. "The turnout was excellent but the students have worked really super hard… They're super pumped about this and I hope they're proud of themselves at the end when they see their profits."