Porterville High graduate Grant Snyder capped one of the most storied careers in Air Force Academy history by earning All-America honors for the third straight time.
Snyder, a senior, was named as an honorable mention selection by the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches, ACWPA, as a utility player. Snyder was a second-team selection in 2020 and honorable mention choice in 2021.
He becomes just the second Falcon to earn All-America honors three times, joining Brian Pendergast, who earned the honors from 1994-1996.
Snyder capped an historic career as a senior, leading the nation in points with 181 and finishing second in goals with 123. He also ranked in the NCAA top 10 in several categories. He was sixth in assists with 58 and led the nation in sprint win percentage at 88.1 percent. He was also second in sprint wins with 59, third in goals per game at 3.7, 10th in assists per game at 1.8 and second in points per game at 5.5.
Snyder set program records for most goals and points in a season at Air Force. In addition, he set the program records for most career points with 399.
Snyder helped lead the Falcons to a 23-12 overall record and a 4-4 mark in the Western Water Polo Association. Air Force's 23 wins was the most since the 1991 team won a program-record 24 wins. Snyder was also named to the all-WWPA first team for the third straight year.
Snyder was also one of 20 players in the nation named to the Cutino Award Watch List as announced today by USA Water Polo and The Olympic Club, in collaboration with ACWPA. The Peter J. Cutino Award, named in honor of the late Hall of Fame coach, recognizes the best player in men's and women's college water polo.