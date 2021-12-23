orterville continues to be truly an All-American city.
The All-America honors keep coming for Porterville athletes as Porterville High graduate Grant Snyder earned All-America honors for the second straight season.
Snyder, a junior, was named as an honorable mention All-American by the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches. He was named a second team All-American after the 2020 season which was played last spring. He become just the fifth Falcon to earn All-America honors two or more times.
This season, Snyder earned first-team all-Western Water Polo Association honors as well. The Springville native tied for second in the WWPA and tied for fourth in the nation in goals with 87.
He also tied for second in the WWPA and tied for sixth in the nation with 111 points. Snyder ranked second in the WWPA and fourth in the nation with 58 sprint victories and was third in the WWPA and tied for ninth in the nation with 45 steals.
On the year, he won 85 percent of his sprints and scored at least one goal in all 26 games. He had three or more goals in 18 games, including a career-best nine goals in a season-opening 15-7 win over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps.
He had five goals in an 11-7 win over Navy and tied his career best with nine points (5 goals and four assists) in a 14-10 win over Brown. His 87 goals this season are the second most in school history and the most since 1972. Snyder's 111 points are the fourth most in school history.
Snyder helped lead the Falcons to a 17-9 overall record and a 5-3 mark in the WWPA. Air Force's 17 wins were the most under coach Ryan Brown and the most since the 2012 team won 19.