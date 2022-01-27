Porterville’s Barn Theater is proud to present the funny and satirical play Red, White and Tuna, which is a humorous spoof about a small town in Texas.
The show runs for three weekends: Performances are Fridays and Saturdays, January 28 and 29, Feb. 4, 5, 11, 12 at 7 p.m. with a Sunday matinee Feb. 6 at 2 p.m.
For the first time since its return during the COVID pandemic brunch will be offered as part of the only Sunday matinee to be held on February 6. Brunch and Bubbly will be held at 12:30 p.m. with the play to follow at 2. Cost for the brunch and play is $20 and can be paid at the door.
Bob Merzoian directs a cast of 11 actors that's a mixture of veteran Barn actors and young fresh performers acting in their first Tuna play, out of a series of four Tuna plays, at the Barn Theater.
“The core cast members of the prior Tuna plays are getting to share in the fun with the new cast members, and they are having a ball,” said Merzoian, “Even after rehearsing for 5 weeks, we are all still laughing. That's just what we need right now.”
He says the play is a “very, very funny comedy.” Between the outrageous costumes, actors playing multiple roles, and the odd situations, the audience will be greatly entertained, he added. All the parts in the play are great fun, he said.
Assistant Director Vince Black says this is the Barn’s third Tuna play, and every one of the plays have been a blast. With the four core cast members; Ralph and Pam Bourne, Merzoian and himself, Black says “It’s fun working with old friends, and the new members, too. The cast has as much fun as the audience.”
Actors in the play are Ralph Bourne, Pam Putnam Bourne, Vince Black, Maddy Black, Charles Hickinbotham, Benjamin Satko, Isaac Hernandez, Ambree Bough, Bob Merzoian, Mikayla Giannetto, and Kathleen Briones.
The backstage crew is doing a great job, Merzoian said. Adam Silvey and Kate Smith are managing lighting, sound, and music, with Ben Satko and Ethan Willet as Stage managers. Bough and Denise Everhart created the costumes, with Black and Merzoian on Set design. Pam Bourne and Nat Briones have done the set painting.
“We have an awesome cast and the play is a lot of fun. And there’s never a dull moment in the theater,” Merzoian said.
Ticket prices are $5 - $10
For tickets call (559) 310-7046 or visit https:portervillebarntheater.com.
The Barn Theater is located at the corner of Plano Street and Olive Avenue in the theater square across the street from Eastridge Plaza.