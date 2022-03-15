The Porterville Breakfast Lions are proud to congratulate Derrick Smith from Granite Hills High School on winning the Lions Zone Level Student Speaker Contest on Saturday, March 12 in Exeter. Smith now moves onto the Lions Region level Student Speaker Contest on Saturday, April 9 in Visalia. From left: Jacob Bowker, Granite Hills High School Principal; Smith; Lisa Lombardi, Mentor/Teacher; and Breakfast Lions Student Speaker Contest Chair, Lion Julia-Rose Padilla.
Smith wins Lions Zone speech contest
- THE RECORDER recorder@portervillerecorder.com
