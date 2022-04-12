Derrick Smith, a Granite Hills High School sophomore student, won the Regional Lions Speech Contest this past Saturday in Exeter. He now advances to the District contest on Saturday, April 23 in Morro Bay. He will visit the Porterville Lions Club on Tuesday, April 26 at 6:45 a.m. at the Elks Lodge to share his speech on this year's topic: "How Can Kindness Reunite Our Country?" From left to right are Elissa Lombardi, Derek's teacher, Lions Regional Contest Chairperson Bobby Jo Mendez, Smith, Granite Hills' principal Jake Bowker and Lion Steve Graybehl.

