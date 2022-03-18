The trend of smash and grab recoveries that has plagued the state has made its way to Porterville.
At about 5 a.m. Friday, the Porterville Police Department received a call regarding a vehicle that backed into the front doors of the Boot Barn.
Within minutes, Officers arrived on scene and discovered the vehicle was no longer there and the front entrance of the business had sustained significant damage. A representative of the business was summoned to the store and it was confirmed the suspect(s) had stolen merchandise, which included jeans, boots, and cowboy hats, from inside the business. Officers obtained a preliminary estimate of the loss of merchandise at approximately $5,000 and damage to the building at $5,000.
While Officers were investigating the burglary at Boot Barn, the Porterville Police Department received a call regarding an alarm at Le Pink Chateau, which is located in the 600 Block of North Prospect Street. Within minutes, Officers arrived on scene and discovered significant damage to the front of the business.
A representative of the business was summoned to the scene and it was confirmed merchandise was stolen from inside the store. Officers obtained a preliminary estimate of the loss of merchandise at approximately $2,000 and damage to the building at $5,000.
Due to the timeframe and similarities between both burglaries, it's believed both burglaries are related, PPD stated. The burglaries are being actively investigated by the Porterville Police Department.
On February 28 early in the morning Porterville Police responded to Moonshine Cycles for an alarm activation and what's believed could be a smash and grab burglary as well. Multiple clothing and leather jackets were taken from the business. Major damage was caused to a window by a vehicle.
A spokesperson for Boot Barn said the store was closed on Friday and there was no timeframe on when the business could reopen. She stated the damage would be assessed today and likely throughout the weekend and the repairs would be done so the business could reopen as soon as possible.
Anyone with information regarding the burglaries is encouraged to contact PPD, (559) 782-7400 or through the Porterville Police Department Facebook page. Those with information may also provide it anonymously.