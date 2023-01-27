Musician and recording artist Nick Slater of Porterville will perform songs from his new album at 7:30 p.m. today at the Porterville Elks Lodge.
The event will begin with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Cost for the event is $15. Tonight's dinner will be a fish fry with cole slaw, fries and dessert.
Tonight's event is also a Karaoke night. The Porterville Elks Lodge is located at 386 N. Main Street. For reservations call (559) 784-1342.
Slater and his band, Tulare Dust, won the KJUG Country Talent Showdown at last year's Tulare County Fair. With the win, Slater earned the chance to perform at Alan Jackson's prestigious A.J.'s Good Time Bar where he performed in front of representatives from three record labels.