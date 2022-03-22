Acclaimed guest singer-songwriter Arielle Silver performed at River Ridge Ranch’s cozy pavilion Sunday afternoon for the Sunday concert series on Sunday.
Local musician Rob Hodges welcomed the audience saying how delighted they were to have everyone at the show, introducing LA based singer-songwriter Silver and her young man Darby, and her “remarkable storytelling” in her songs.
Silver spoke about herself and their visit to Springville, and said they’d had a fantastic dinner with Gary Adest and Barbara Brydolf, and woke up in the morning to the sounds of the birds, and country noises.
She spoke about growing up back East, and New Jersey and Boston and
Introduced each of her songs and spoke about the thoughts that went into writing about them.
Bramble Vines, was her third song, and spoke about blackberry pie, homemade, and sweetness in the thorny patch, and rolling out the dough.
Silver spoke about learning how words like Shalom, mean hello, and goodbye, and peace, just as Namaste means hello, peace, and may you have light. There was a synagogue in a small town where she lived in New Jersey.
Silver’s songs were personal, and about her experiences. How she remembered and paid attention to her dreams when she was young, and how they impacted her life.
An audience of more than 50 enjoyed listening to Silver’s wholesome, heartfelt, and reflective music, with her speaking often about her thoughts and experiences through the years and the creation of her lyrics and songs, some definitely sad, and many happy, with a lot of memories shared and acknowledged.
Everyone enjoyed her music, Springville locals, musicians, and-not-so-local; and all appreciated her artistry, and the sharing of her truths, feelings, and experiences.
Local musician Andrew Delange shared his thoughts about Silver’s music, “Arielle's music felt straight from her soul and her life. I could feel what she must have felt when she was inspired to write each song."
Silver spoke about the loneliness and isolation during COVID-19, and said she realized everyone was feeling the same, it was just how people learned to deal with their problems.
She wrote a song called “Laugh about It,” a song about perspective.
According to Silver’s Press Release about her new album she’d never been to the Springville area, she said of River Ridge, “They have done such an amazing job. This is a wonderful place.”
Audience members Anthony and Christina Montoya were clearly having a wonderful time, and said, “We love hearing music with a story that we can just close our eyes and live in the moment.”
Jaime Moreno said, “It was a beautiful experience, and it sometimes is good to stop the train and get off. Enjoy beautiful art and music.”
“It was very nice to be with friends after all the separation from the pandemic,” said Yovanna Alvear, “and enjoy lovely music.”
“I enjoyed the concert,” said Paula Elner, “it was straight to the heart. From a happy girl, sad songs. And that’s pretty true.”
“She is very soulful, and heartfelt,” said Michael Garner.
“I loved her lyrics, and professionalism,” said Elner.
Gary Adest, owner of River Ridge, and site host, said,"It's hard to hit a home run every time, but somehow we at River Ridge Institute are on a streak. That continued with Arielle Silver's extraordinary fluid and vibrant performance in the Pavilion.
“And, thank-yous to the 50+ people who turned out to engage with her. Incisive guitar, an edgy voice, well-honed lyrics and complex phrasing turned into a riveting experience.
Add in Rob Hodges and his sitting-in-cello on two numbers and, well, we'll do it again on April 24th when Abby Posner will rock the ranch with a very different approach.”