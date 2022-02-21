Nothing was going to stop Jennifer Callahan and Ernie Young from delivering these flags. Not COVID. Not even the loss of the original flags.
An effort that took more than two years was culminated on Monday evening when the flags signed by firefighters from all over the country were presented to the mothers of fallen firefighters Porterville Fire Captain Raymond Figueroa and Patrick Jones. Callahan and Young were at the Porterville Fire Department Station 71 to present the flags to Patrick's mother, Sandra Jones, and Raymond's mother, Anna Moreno.
Loved ones, family members and Porterville Firefighters attended the ceremony. Porterville Firefighters were the last ones to sign the two flags, one presented to Jones and the other to Moreno.
The flags were also signed by dispatcher Casey Contreras, who was the one who handled the calls on February 18, 2020, when a fire destroyed the Porterville Public Library. Figueroa and Jones were killed in the blaze.
It was appropriate Contreras signed the flags since Callahan is also a dispatcher. Callahan and Young, a firefighter from Gunnison, Colo., work with United By Heroes, an organization that honors the ultimate sacrifice given by first responders and the military by presenting flags to their families.
Young said the impact of “such a small piece of fabric has on individuals” can't be measured. He talked about the impact the flags have after the ceremony when those attending showed what they meant to them when he said, “You can see the end result.”
Before the ceremony began Young invited Porterville Firefighters to sign the flags, noting “It might be a little tough to find some spaces.”
Young said he went to 50 fire stations across the country from New York and Oregon and “everywhere in between” to have firefighters sign the flags. Young estimated hundreds of firefighters signed the flags.
Sandra Jones talked about what that meant to her when so many firefighters signed the flags who “didn't even know our boys. It's very heartfelt.”
Moreno also said she now sees all of the firefighters who have provided their support as “a big family. They're so supportive of us. They're like all of my sons.
“It's comforting to know my son's memory is being kept alive.” And about the firefighters who have provided their support, Moreno said, “they're so strong.”
Callahan talked about when she first saw on the news about the Porterville Library fire from her home in Boise, Idaho. She said she followed the developments as it was announced Figueroa had died and then later when Jones was found.
She said the original flags intended to be presented were lost somewhere in South Carolina. But she said the effort to deliver the flags continued “because at some point in time these flags would be delivered to you guys.”
Callahan also read a letter she wrote and in the letter she stated as far as all the support that has been given “I hope these flags express this.”
Young said “within this flag is a thin red line,” expressing the brotherhood firefighters feel and added when it comes to the flags they have changed how he thinks when he thinks of the brotherhood.
For her part, Contreras said “I'm not worthy to sign” the flags. “I feel like it should be only firefighters.”
But Contreras said she “wholeheartedly” appreciated the gesture of Callahan inviting her to sign the flags. “She's a fellow dispatcher.”
When the flags were presented to Sandra Jones and Moreno, it was done while everyone there gathered in silence.