Recognized for excellent patient care, Sierra View Medical Center’s Wound Healing Center was awarded the 2022 Center of Distinction Award by Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
“I’m extremely proud of our Wound Healing Department,” Sierra View CEO Donna Hefner said. “It is incredible how much they can improve a patient’s quality of life through the specialized treatment of chronic and non-healing wounds. Earning the Center of Distinction Award from Healogics showcases the remarkable work performed by this care team at a national level.”
The Center of Distinction Award is awarded to Wound Care Centers that achieve or exceed outstanding clinical and operational outcomes for 12 consecutive months. Sierra View's Wound Healing Center has achieved patient satisfaction rates equal to 92 percent or higher; a wound-adjusted comprehensive healing rate of at least 75 percent in less than 28 median days to heal; and several other quality standards ensuring excellent patient care. Only 307 achieved this honor out of more than 600 Healogics Wound Care Centers .
Sierra View Medical Center’s Wound Healing Center is managed by Healogics, the No. 1 wound healing provider in the nation, with more than 600 Wound Care Centers across the country. Healogics Wound Care Centers offer specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic foot ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and other chronic wounds that haven't healed in a reasonable amount of time.
To learn more about Sierra View's Wound Healing Center and its interdisciplinary model of wound healing care, visit sierra-view.com/woundhealing.