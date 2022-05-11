Sierra View Medical Center will hold a second public hearing on its proposed map for the five zones for the Sierra View board that governs the hospital.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Sierra View's board room at the hospital, 465 W. Putnam. The board will consider adopting the final proposed map at Thursday's meeting.
Following public comment and a community review period for a draft map known as “Scenario C,” Sierra View now has an updated district map draft known as “Scenario D.” “Scenario D” takes into consideration feedback received in the first public comment period and the increase in population in each district zone using data from the latest census. T
he final proposed map and the current district map are available for review online by visiting www.sierra-view.com/redistricting. The website is bilingual in English and Spanish.
Community members can participate in Thurday's meeting in person or online at www.sierra-view.com/redistricting Those participating online need to visit the website on Thursday.
“Sierra View Medical Center thanks those who took a moment to provide feedback in relation to the previous version of the draft map for the new district map the SVLHD board will adopt,” the hospital stated.
Community members may submit any questions by emailing marketing@sierra-view.com.
The proposed map has a deviation of population in the five districts of 5.6 percent, which is less than the 10 percent that's recommended.
The map that's adopted will go into effect for the 2022 election. Districts that will be up for the 2022 election are District 5 represented by Kent Sorrells and District 3 represented by Ashok Behl.