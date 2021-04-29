Sierra View Medical Center has removed the emergency-use tents outside of the Emergency Department and is updating the visitor policy for emergency department patients in alignment with new state guidelines and recommendations.
The number of COVID-19 cases has been at an all-time low for several weeks and beginning May 1 the emergency department will again welcome one visitor for patients admitted to the emergency department.
EMERGENCY-USE TENT REMOVAL
During this week Sierra View's Engineering and Environmental Services were busy working with the emergency department team to break down and clean the climate-controlled tent structures that went up more than a year ago off of Putnam Avenue. The temporary tents were first installed to meet social separation requirements from the Centers for Disease Control and were used as a pre-screening area for patients before they entered the facility.
The tent structures were climate controlled with High Efficiency Particulate Air, HEPA, filters. They were used for a waiting area and were equipped with mobile carts and other wireless capabilities to input patient data. After the special-use permit expired for the tent structures, the hospital decided to not renew the permit due to the tent structures being underutilized for several weeks.
SCREENING WILL BE INSIDE
The emergency department has begun screening patients inside of the emergency department building. The Triage Registered Nurse will screen all patients.
The same safety precautions that have been taken within the tent to screen patients with COVID-like symptoms will remain in place to ensure the safety of Sierra View’s emergency patients. Safety precautions include screening, social distancing and mandatory masking guidelines for patients, visitors and employees.
VISITOR POLICY
Beginning Saturday, May 1, the Emergency Department’s visitor policy will change to welcome one visitor for admitted emergency department patients. This change is in alignment with the latest guidelines from the California Department of Public Health and recommendations from Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency. Just as with phase three of the Sierra View's reopening guidelines, the visitor who is a support person for the patient must stay in the patient’s room for the duration of their visit.
Visitors will be screened by security personnel at the emergency department entrance upon entering the facility and must have no signs or symptoms of COVID-19; not be in the process of being tested for COVID-19; not have tested positive for COVID-19; and not have a known exposure to a COVID-19 positive person. Visitors must wear a face covering upon entry and at all times within the facility. Visitors should maintain physical distancing from other visitors not from the same household and from the facility’s health care professionals at all times. To read the updated visitor guidelines for the emergency department, visit sierra-view.com/visitors.
PATIENT AND VISITOR PARKING
Patients and visitors are again welcome to use the circle driveway for patient drop-off and the parking that's in front of the emergency department. They will continue using the front doors as the main point of entry.
Patients will be guided to the left for screening and an assessment of their condition. Visitors will be guided to the right to answer mandatory screening questions.
ON-GOING SAFETY PRECAUTIONS
Sierra View's safety precautions continue in place to ensure the utmost wellbeing of all patients. The emergency department has separate areas for patients with COVID-like symptoms. Residents shouldn't delay emergency care for fear of COVID.