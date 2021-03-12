7 p.m. March 11, 2020.
That's when the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Tulare County when the case was confirmed at Sierra View Medical Center. March 11 was also the one-year-anniversary in which a state of emergency was effectively declared worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A year later, staff at the hospital took the time to recognize the one-year anniversary of the state of emergency and also the one-year anniversary of the first case in Tulare County during a brief ceremony at Sierra View on Thursday.
The ceremony began at noon with Sierra View CEO Donna Hefner leading all those at the ceremony in a moment of silence for all those who lost their lives to COVID-19 and for all those affected by the virus.
Hefner then recognized everything her staff has been through over the past year. “I want to say thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Hefner said.
“We've learned a lot,” Heffner added about what the hospital has gone through in the past year.
Hefner told the staff they have also demonstrated “incredible strength,” noting the situation in which only one staff member was allowed to be with a loved one who was dying of COVID-19 when their families weren't allowed to be there.
She also noted the virus is still having an impact. “We know there's a lot of people still suffering,” Heffner said. “And we too suffer their losses.”
But Heffner added, “There's hope in the future in going on as we look back.”
Pastor Mike Tremble of Sierra View's chaplaincy team echoed Heffner's thoughts when it came to the them of looking ahead while also looking back. He referred to a passage in Psalms that states weeping lasts through the night. “We had no idea how long, how dark the night would be,” he said.
But he also noted that passage from Psalm states after the weeping in the night “a shout of joy comes in the morning.”
“Take time for those who have suffered,” Tremble said. But he also said to take time to rejoice for those who have recovered from COVID-19.
Tremble also said Sierra View can look forward to stats that are reported “with a morning that we have no COVID patients.”
Dr. Jeffrey Hudson-Covolo, Sierra View Vice President for Patient Care Services and Chief Nurse Executive, when trying to talk about what the hospial staff has been through the last year said, “it's hard to tell somebody.”
He also took time to reflect on what he was thinking on February 14, 2020, when he announced plans on how Sierra View would deal with COVID-19 and remembers the morning of March 11 when the first case of COVID-19 was identified at the hospital at 7 p.m. He said there was no way of knowing the “calamity and chaos” to come.
He admitted when it comes to the federal, state and local response, there was conflict, but there was also alignment. But he stressed through it all Sierra View's No. 1 focus remained on patients. He said measures the hospital took has saved many lives.
Hudson-Covolo talked about his experience with three pandemics during his time in health care, the HIV crisis, the ebola scare and COVID-19. “The ebola experience helped prepare us for what was coming on a scale we didn't imagine.”
He also looked forward to the future. “We're going to get back to normal,” he said.
He noted this week Sierra View has been able to begin accepting visitors again, although only one visitor per patient is now allowed. “It is baby steps,” said Hudson-Covolo about the task of returning to normal.