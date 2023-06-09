Sierra View Medical Center manager of emergency services and nursing operations Bredana Celaya put it best when talking about Jesse Menchaca.
“He's a presence,” Celaya said.
Those who work at Sierra View Medical Center, especially those in the emergency department, are mourning the loss of Menchaca, who worked as a physician's assistant at Sierra View's emergency department and also worked at Kaweah Health. Menchaca was killed on Tuesday morning following a crash in the river at the South Fork Kaweah Bridge, the California Highway Patrol stated.
The crash happened at about 6 a.m. and happened only about one mile from Menchaca's home in Three Rivers. CHP stated Menchaca was driving his 2022 Chevrolet Silverado on South Fork Drive southbound. CHP stated when the vehicle approached the bridge it veered off the west road edge where it struck a large boulder, overturned, landing on its roof and partially submerging in the river.
Celaya went onto talk about how Menchaca was a presence with the way he presented himself. “He has a smile that is contagious,” she said. “He walks with a purpose.”
“He saw more patients than anybody,” added Celaya about Menchaca. But even with all the patients he saw, Menchaca always gave them all the time they needed, she said.
“He's completely irreplaceable,” Celaya said. “He's going to be completely missed. Our department is hurting.”
Celaya also said Menchaca never stopped talking about his family. “He was 100 percent devoted to his family,” she said. “He was an amazing man.”
The outpouring of love for Menchaca has been shown by the donations received for two GoFundMe pages that have been set up for his family. In two days the GoFundMe pages have received more than $43,000 in donations from about 320 donors.
The GoFundMe page set up by Andri Fronke had received $27,235 from 257 donors. A GoFundMe page set up by Debbie Miranda had received $16,025 from 62 donors.
Menchaca had just recently bought a ranch in Three Rivers. He also also a Navy veteran, traveled the world and loved the outdoors. In addition he was close to earning his Ph.D.
“Jesse tragically passed away, leaving his wife and two beautiful young children behind,” The GoFundMe page states. “There was nothing in this world that mattered more to him than his family.”
The GoFundMe page stated Menchaca was a true patient advocate. “People came into the ER requesting to see him and even asked if he could become ther primary doctor — he was special and everyone knew it.”
One of those who donated to the GoFundMe page, Jacob Monzo stated: “Jesse was one of the best of us and I loved working with him everyday in the ER! He always had a smile and could lift your spirits while dealing with the stresses of the job! He was the best of us and he is gone too soon.”
The GoFundMe page can be found at the following links: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-jesse-menchaca and https://www.gofundme.com/f/stacy-baptista-menchaca-and-their-children