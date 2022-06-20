The Sierra View Local Healthcare District (SVLHD) approved a new district map on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The chosen map features new boundaries for each of the five district zones that comprise.
Every 10 years, new census data is made available by the federal government. Public agencies and organizations are required to re-assess district maps taking into account the new population distribution based on the new census data to see if any revisions/changes should be made. SVLHD recently analyzed the boundaries of the existing districts and determined that it would be in the interest of our community to redraw the district zones lines to reflect how the local population has changed based on the new census data.
The approved map addresses the increase in population in each district zone using data from the latest census. The map is available for review online by visiting www.sierra-view.com/redistricting. The website is bilingual in English and Spanish and provides an interactive view of the map that provides a way for community members to easily find the corresponding board member with the use of an address search.
Community members with any questions may contact SVMC Marketing (marketing@sierra-view.com).