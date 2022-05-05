Five years after Sierra View Medical Center launched its Nursing Residency Program, its 10th cohort is now going through the program.
The program is done In partnership with Vizient, Inc. and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, AAN., The program prepares recently graduated nurses to transition to practice across a variety of nursing units. The Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program is nationally recognized and accredited.
The Sierra View program began in 2017 to ensure new nurses could receive essential training to transition to practice upon arrival at the hospital. The first Sierra View cohort graduated in 2018. “A 10-year panel study of new graduate nurses, found that 17.5 percent leave their first nursing jobs within the first year,” Vzient, Inc. stated. The program added that's “mainly due to a lack of professional nursing development programs available to support them when they transition from academia to a clinical setting.”
“The nurse residency program is one way in which Sierra View continues to remain competitive in offering novice nurses a welcoming environment and are supported across nursing departments,” said Sierra View Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Jeffery Hudson-Covolo. This program has better than 95 percent retention of nurses in their first year.
The 11 participants in Sierra View’s Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program Cohort 10 and their key areas of nursing interest are:
Alonso Valle Mariscal RN (Emergency Department); Felicia Celaya RN (Emergency Department); Emely Estrada RN (Emergency Department); Vanessa Garibay RN (Emergency Department); Gina Yang RN (Labor & Delivery); Jennelyn Argosino RN (Obstetrics); Karina Lizarraga RN (Medical-Surgical); Maria Ramos Torres RN (Medical-Surgical); Harley Davis RN (Medical-Surgical); Brent Torres RN (Float Pool); Benjamin Cha RN (Endoscopy).
Nurse residents are welcomed by the Clinical Education team at Sierra View Medical Center where they receive a comprehensive onboarding experience including an introduction to Sierra View as an organization and the nursing division.
“The professional development of nurses begins on day one,” said Clinical Educator Christine Williams MSN, RN, CCRN, PHN. Williams, who has more than three decades of nursing experience, helps prepare new nurses to care for Porterville and surrounding communities.
“Each nurse will receive individualized support and spend time in a variety of nursing units to gain a robust skillset,” Williams said.
Sierra View is now accepting nurse residency applications for Cohort No. 11 which will begin this summer. Applicants must have a California RN License, or be scheduled to take the National Council Licensure Examination, NCLEX, with an Interim Permit from the California Board of Nursing.
New nurses interested in beginning their Registered Nursing career at Sierra View Medical Center may visit www.sierra-view.com/careers to view the latest career opportunities in several departments in all areas of nursing. Sierra View Talent Acquisition Partner Lance Rowell may be contacted at 559-788-6079 or at LRowell@sierra-view.com.
To learn more about the Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program and retention rates, visit https://www.vizientinc.com/our-solutions/clinical-solutions/vizient-aacn-nurse-residency-program.