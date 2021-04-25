The annual Sierra View Golf Classic sponsored by the Sierra View Foundation recently held raised thousands of dollars for a new MRI machine at Sierra View Medical Center.
There were 127 golfers who participated in the event at River Island Country Club. “I think everyone who participated in the tournament this year were especially excited to get out on the course and take part in a charitable event. It’s a great feeling knowing that people were more than willing to help out in supporting us in raising funds for equipment that is essential in helping with diagnosis and medical treatment,” said Sierra View Foundation Board Chair and Bank of Sierra Market President, Janice Castle. “These events are certainly fun and a great place to network, but what is really valuable is that those giving back through the event are making a big impact in the health of our community.”
Because a MRI machine is an essential diagnostic tool to guide medical treatment, all proceeds from the tournament are going towards a new MRI machine for Sierra View. In a given year, the Sierra View Foundation usually raises between $100,000 and $150,000, with the golf tournament bringing in $30,000-$40,000. This year was no different.
Sierra View President and CEO Donna Hefner welcomed everyone just before the 10 a.m. shotgun start and golfed with fellow hospital leaders including VP, CFO Doug Dickson, and VP, Physician Recruitment & Professional Services, Ron Wheaton in addition to Sierra View Local Healthcare District Board Member, Dr. Ashok Behl.
“It was so nice to see familiar faces at the tournament this year and I cannot say enough about how well the tournament turned out,” said Hefner. “What was really special about seeing all the hard work put into the event and the generosity and participation, is knowing that everyone who contributed in one way or another is supporting our hospital and the medical care that we offer our community.”
After 18 holes, teams eagerly awaited to see the last score appear on the large posted scoreboards outside of the course clubhouse, and the Sierra View foursome of Shannon Brown, John Lee, Jorge Cervantes and Cuahtemoc Colunga came out on top with a score of 53.
Other award winners an announced at the end of the day included: Closest to the hole — Willie Prince-Meta; longest drive, men — Hector Moreno; longest drive, women — Yazmin Guerrero.
Without the support and dedication from players, sponsors and volunteers, this year’s Annual Sierra View Golf Classic wouldn’t have been possible, the Sierra View Foundation stated. The Sierra View Foundation stated it's excited to start planning for another opportunity to help support the hospital and the healthcare it provides for residents of Porterville and surrounding areas.
To learn more about the Sierra View Foundation, visit sierra-view.com/foundation and follow the foundation on Facebook to keep up on the latest happenings.