Presented to the Sierra View Medical Center (SVMC) Board of Directors during their last monthly meeting, the Sierra View Foundation (SVF) donated a $150,000 check for an advanced and more sophisticated Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Scanner for the hospital.
On behalf of the Sierra View Foundation, Janice Castle, Foundation Chair presented the check to Sierra View Medical Center’s Hospital Board. “This year’s donation is a result of proceeds from the 2019 Sierra View Foundation Gala and Annual Golf Tournament,” Janice said during the board meeting. “Although we couldn’t hold our usual fundraising events during 2020, we are grateful that with the help of our community during 2019, we can help contribute to advanced equipment for the hospital because it’s important for us to fulfill our mission to help support our community’s hospital in any way that we can.”
Both the Hospital Board and Sierra View Foundation is very pleased with the generous support from the community members and thrilled to have contributed in purchasing the MRI scanner. Because this equipment is such an essential diagnostic tool to guide medical treatment, the Sierra View Foundation has decided to continue to raise funds for this particular machine again for 2021. The MRI scanner will help progress the SVMC imaging services and have a direct impact in patient care.
The Foundation’s first event since canceling all in-person fundraising events in 2020, where all proceeds will be earmarked for the MRI Scanner, is Sierra View Foundation's 16th Annual Sierra View Golf Classic, happening Friday, April 16, 2021. Pre-sale raffle tickets including 50/50 raffle tickets are ready for purchase without stepping foot on the course. To browse current items and purchase packs of raffle tickets, visit sierra-view.com/golfraffle. Raffle prizes will be drawn at random and winners do not need to be present at the golf tournament to win raffle items or to win the 50/50 raffle.
With a 10 a.m. shotgun start, there will be much fun to be had at River Island Country Club, where the SVF hopes to use this opportunity to also build upon lasting relationships and help promote a positive image of Sierra View Medical Center. All safety precautions to help keep golfers, and volunteers safe will include wiping down and sanitizing high-touch surface areas and golf carts; providing hand sanitizer at several locations and to golfers; maintaining a social distance as much as possible and wearing masks will be enforced.
The tournament is quickly approaching but sponsorships are still welcome. To become a sponsor or to learn about other ways to contribute to raise additional funds for the much needed hospital equipment, please contact the Sierra View Foundation by calling (559) 791-3922 or emailing foundation@sierra-view.com. For additional tournament details, visit sierra-view.com/golf.