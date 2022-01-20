Sierra View Medical Center CEO/President Donna Hefner was joined on Wednesday afternoon by Imperial Ambulance’s Operations Manager Sean Roberts to present the first SVMC Town Hall Meeting of 2022.
Moderated by Director of Marketing Public Relations and Foundation, Kimberley Pryor-DeShazo, the two answered questions about the hospital, COVID-19, the Delta and Omicron variants, vaccines, boosters and more.
The hospital went live on ZOOM, answered several pre-asked questions and also fielded questions from the audience.
Hefner started by talking on what the hospital is doing to get more staff to take care of patients.
“Our HR department is working with traveling nurses to help in clinical areas to ensure that our patients get the care they need,” Hefner said. “To date, we have 21 travelers allocated from the State but we have a total of over 60 travelers in our organization right now.”
The registered nurses come from all over the country, she said, and the hospital is thankful for the unique positions and support.
In the meantime, the hospital has been reporting COVID numbers at 9 a.m. every morning, seven days a week as it helps the state monitor giving out information to the community at large.
When Pryor-DeShazo directed a question to Hefner, asking if it was safe to visit the hospital now they have the Omicron surge and Delta variant, the answer was a solid yes.
Hefner talked about the process of keeping visitors, patients and staff safe and said it was like running two unique hospitals – a clean (non infection hospital) and a COVID unit – with 34 beds dedicated for those who have COVID.
Special filters are also in place.
“Actually, today we went back to practice in ER where dedicated rooms are for patients who come in with COVID like syptoms,” Hefner said, adding it has a special filter to keep the team and patients safe. “We keep modifying every day based on the surge and pressure points that we have, but obviously it is safe to come to the hospital to seek care. We just ask for the community to do their part – put their masks on and come through the appropriate doors.”
Currently, 87 employees are out for testing positive for COVID last week, Hefner said.
“That’s the most I’ve ever seen,” Hefner said.
Another question was whether they were turning anyone away due to the hospital being at full 100-percent capacity. Hefner said there were 11 COVID admissions Tuesday night. Prior to that, she said, they were averaging two to four.
“We are treating everybody. We ask that you be patient with us,” Hefner said. “So today is a snapchat in time when we had to open up our second in-patient COVID unit but just last week we were in one unit. So we are adjusting – very focused on the operations.”
Every single day, she said, they have huddles at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. with all the leadership.
“About 30 people are on the call and we’re navigating what barriers we have, what issues we are presenting with staffing, and trying to mitigate so our community seeking care is having the best care possible with the right staff. It’s an ongoing, everyday issue.”
The stays are shorter, she said, with Omicron, compared to Delta. And though the Intensive Care Unit is at 100 percent, it could change day by day.
Roberts answered questions about the vaccines, including why people should get it if it doesn’t prevent COVID19.
The answer came down to prevention – of illness, hospitalizations and death.
“The vaccine is not going to prevent you from getting mild flu like symptoms – many will,” he said. “Honestly there will be a lot of breakthrough infections. But severe illness, hospital, death, need for supplemental oxygen, long haul COVID syndrome, ventilation, ventilator dependent situations – all those are dramatically lessened by the vaccine.”
Being at home “under the weather” for a couple of days is far better than being in the emergency room intensive care unit, in rehab or anything like that, he said.
“Vaccines prevents the worst possible outcomes. That’s why we highly encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” Roberts said. “In a perfect world we love a vaccine that prevents us from ever getting sick but at this point the vaccine is a million times better than nothing. We really don’t want to see you with severe illness or death.”
Roberts also addressed the pros and cons of getting the vaccine.
“With any medical procedure, there’s a risk/benefit analysis. Does the risk outweigh the benefits and vice versa? With the COVID vaccine, we strongly believe the benefits outweigh any risks,” Roberts said. “You may feel sick for several days, flu like symptoms and a headache but on one hand they’re actually a good thing because it means your immune system recognizes this spiked protein and is now reacting to it.”
Roberts also stressed the vaccine doesn’t contain any live virus.
“You’re not being infected with COVID. It’s your immune system responding to the spiked protein,” he said.
One might get mild symptoms, he said.
“But there is a significant population of all ages that develop severe symptoms which can lead to life disruptive illness. The vaccine helps prevent that,” Roberts said. “I’m being upfront. You feel bad sometimes for a couple of days but in the end it can save you weeks if not months of feeling bad and even worse, hospitalization.”
Roberts also talked about low and high transmission rates.
“Again, we’re trying to be totally honest here. When you initially get COVID, and your viral load is high enough that you’re experiencing symptoms, yes – there’s a significant chance that you’re infectious. But the data is increasingly showing that the vaccine helps you clear the virus,” Roberts said. “What it’s going to do, in the long run, it will make you infectious for less time and your viral load will clear faster and reduce the period of time that you can infect other people. So it’s kind of a win-win situation.”
If the vaccine was supposed to end the virus, why are we still in the pandemic, Pryor DeShazo asked as one of the submmitted questions.
Hefner answered Omicron was the most prevalent strain and the Delta strain is also still in the community.
“As we know with viruses – they mutate. That’s why we have new strains and that’s why they’ve been assigned different names.”
When it all started back in 2019, it was called the COVID19 coronavirus, Hefner said before adding the Delta strain, and Omicron followed.
“And it will continue to mutate and will continue to have different strains. CDC has come up with some new recommendations and with this strain and based on predictions what they saw in other countries – we are seeing it come and hit our community pretty hard.”
Some people asked why the vaccination is needed.
“It’s a novel virus,” Roberts said. “Unless you have recovered with COVID in the past, it will be a first encounter with COVID. If you are unvaccinated, you don’t know what the outcome is.”
Plus the vaccine gives a person more tools to fight the virus.
Roberts compared it to vehicles with airbags and seatbelts. One doesn’t stop wearing a seatbelt, he said, because they have airbags in the car. And they don’t disable their airbags because they are wearing seatbelts.
“What you want is (for) every tool in the tool box to keep you safe This vaccine is the same way. It’s a really important tool in our tool box because it helps your body fight it off because it’s not going to be the first time your body encounters what it believes to be the coronavirus,” Roberts said. “Again, I need to be straightforward. There’s no live virus in the vaccine so we are not putting coronavirus in your body. But the spiked protein causes the body to make the antibodies. But you don’t want to be unprotected – so social distancing measures, the hand washing – all of that – that’s like your airbags. The vaccine is like your seatbelt and it basically gives you the best chance to have the most positive outcome if and when your body does encounter this virus.”
Roberts and Hefner also talked about monoclonal antibodies, and obtaining boosters following the vaccines.
Monoclonal therapy and antiviral pills are also offered at SVMC.
But they’re tools of the toolbox, Roberts said.
“We don’t want you to get to the point where you need monoclonal therapy. We don’t want you to get to the point where you need antiviral pills,” Roberts said. “We want you to remain healthy. If you do happen to need them, they will be there for you. But take all precautions to not get there. If you do get sick, we are doing everything in our power to make sure you have the best treatment available to you in our community.”
And for those who have tested positive for COVID, the vaccine is still needed because natural immunity from prior infection diminishes over time, Roberts said.
“Most upper respiratory infections are the same, that’s why most of us have gotten a cold more than once in our life. Because eventually your immunity dwindles,” Roberts said. “What vaccination does, is kind of boosts that immunity back up. And that is very important because now you are going to have those neutralizing antibodies that are going to help…your body to recognize the virus when it comes back.”
Omicron in particular is well known for reinfection, and the vaccine gives the body every possible tool to find the disease if one encounters it again.
“Though we are here for you, we prefer you’d be healthy at home,” Roberts said. “We don’t want you to come to the hospital, and the vaccine is so important to prevent that from happening.”
Roberts also elaborated on boosters, saying the vaccine triggers the immune system and the boosters get the body back to a level to fight the virus.
“Boosters are not unique to COVID vaccines,” Roberts said. “It gets your body’s antibodies up to fight the virus more effective.”
But side effects can be mild, and rarely have significant reaction.
Hefner also talked about a second booster being possible as the CDC is considering a fourth shot, but there’s no definite time frame.
But based on the current system, the hospital is encouraging everyone to obtain their boosters.
“Currently we are in the process of meeting employee deadline by February 1st for boosters – or doing testing,” Hefner said.
Roberts praised Porterville and the surrounding areas as a wonderful community.
"It has been our honor and our privilege to serve you on your best days and your worst days. We genuinely care about you. We want you to be healthy. We want you to be well. We want your families to be healthy and we want them to be well and that’s why we promote the vaccine so much because we want you to be as healthy as possible This is a wonderful community with wonderful people,” Roberts said “It breaks our heart when people are sick. It breaks our heart when people are hospitalized with what possibly could have been prevented. We are just asking for your help. We will always care for you, vaccinated or unvaccinated, with the best, most compassionate care possible. We just want you to be safe and take those precautions. Thank you Porterville, you’re a wonderful community. It’s been an honor to serve you.”
Hefner echoed the sentiments, also thanking the community.
"We are here for our community, and having said that, we have a team who is willing and able and has been serving tirelessly and will continue to do so. And I like how you said it, vaccinated or unvaccinated, we’re here for you,” Hefner said and invited the public to feel free to call and ask questions. “(We will) walk through this together and continue to share information. We’re reading every single day and staying very current to bring you up to speed with the latest information, and keep improving on our processes to provide safe and high quality care for you and your family. So I truly am honored to serve health care in our community and serve with the partnerships we have.”