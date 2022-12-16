Through an on-going partnership with the Central California Family Crisis Center, Sierra View Medical Center continued to provide for families this Christmas season through its “Tree of Angels” programs.
The program provided 240 kids in the community it serves with wrapped Christmas gifts and gave them to 75 families.
The Sierra View board play a big role by providing funds for 74 families to receive a $75 grocery voucher to Town and Country Market and to provide a $40 gift card to Marshall's per child.
It's the eighth year in which Sierra View and the Family Crisis Center have worked together on the “Tree of Angels” initiative to provide gifts to those in need.
Shropshire Containers annually donates a shipping container and transports the gifts for free. United Way donates bags. Other sponsors include Target, Walmart, Haven Cannabis Dispensary, Setton Farms and the California Farm Workers Foundation.
“The Sierra View Medical Center team has once again gone above and beyond to maure sure local families have something to celebrate this holiday season,” said Sierra View vice president of marking and human resources, Tracy Canalas, PHS, SHRM-CP. “Year and after year the employees, Board of Directors, Family Crisis Center and community partners support this worthy cause. It is truly an honor and blessing to help coordinate and participate in the Tree of Angels program.”