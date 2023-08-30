When it comes to breastfeeding, Sierra View Medical Center understands doing what's natural doesn't always come naturally. Thanks to its partnership with First 5 Tulare County, the Sierra View Breastfeeding Resource Center is here to provide new moms and their little ones with breastfeeding support.
The Sierra View Breastfeeding Resource Center offers lactation services to mothers during pregnancy and throughout their breastfeeding journey. Sierra View staff is committed to providing the community with free breastfeeding resources in both individual and group settings. Leading the way is International Board Certified Lactation Consultant Veronica Venegas, who has provided breastfeeding support at Sierra View for five years.
With her passion for maternal and infant health, Venegas has established herself as a trusted resource for mothers seeking breastfeeding support and guidance. After obtaining her associate degree in Liberal Arts, she pursued an intensive 18-month course, which allowed her to sit for the IBCLC board exam. This prestigious credential places her among only 36,000 professionals worldwide who specialize in the clinical management of breastfeeding.
One of the unique features of the Sierra View Breastfeeding Resource Center is the automatic outpatient appointment set up for mothers who deliver at Sierra View Medical Center. This appointment allows Venegas to provide one-on-one guidance, troubleshoot any breastfeeding challenges, and address concerns in a private setting. Mothers who didn't deliver at Sierra View are also welcome to set-up an appointment with Venegas.
Venegas expertise is demonstrated through the center's breastfeeding classes, which cover essential topics such as proper latching, positioning, returning to work, hand expression, and pumping. Also offered is breastfeeding support groups led by Venegas, where new moms can lean on one another for support. Breastfeeding classes and support groups are offered in both English and Spanish.
Venegas' approach goes beyond the technicalities. She understands the vulnerability of the postpartum period and is dedicated to lending a compassionate ear to every mother's questions and concerns. "Be open-minded because even when we have a plan, sometimes the plan has detours,' Venegas said. “So just take a deep breath, take it one day at a time, be open-minded, and ask for help."
Partnering with First 5 Tulare County, the Sierra View Breastfeeding Resource Center aligns with the organization's mission to prioritize the mental and physical health of children during their formative years. First 5 has also supported Sierra View through the Baby-Friendly initiative. Sierra View Medical Center is designated as the only Baby-Friendly hospital in Tulare County by implementing the First 5 California Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding interaction and duration.
Fidelita Cortes, Interim Director of Maternal and Child Health, stated, "Sierra View Medical Center is grateful to partner with First 5 Tulare County. First 5 supports Sierra View's breastfeeding initiative and has helped implement our breastfeeding program by awarding us a grant. Additionally, First 5 provides resources available to us for moms and newborns.
:Our Baby-Friendly status goes hand in hand with First 5, as the same grant helps support our good standing status with Baby-Friendly USA. Baby-Friendly promotes exclusive breastmilk feeding which is highly endorsed by the World Health Organization due to the many benefits breastmilk has for newborns. With a global incident of many new diseases, breastmilk is the best nutrition and the best medicine children can have."
To learn more about the Breastfeeding Resource Center, our classes and support groups, or to make an appointment with Venegas, visit sierra-view.com/breastfeeding.