Sierra Hills Retirement Community had a special luncheon on Thursday to celebrate their remodel with residents, their families and guests.
The kitchen staff worked tirelessly to provide a delicious luncheon buffet of fresh vegetables, pasta, salad, and salmon cooked to perfection, with a fabulous dessert of cheesecake, flan, and chocolate covered strawberries.
There were about 105 people at the luncheon, which was followed by a drawing and entertainment by the beloved Jerry Hall and Trick Shot.
Before lunch, when Cathy Lowe, Sierra Hills General Manager, announced the luncheon buffet particulars, and logistics how everyone could line up and be served, she spoke about how hard the staff had worked, and told everyone attending a bit about the remodel.
She said the retirement community has been painted a soft light gray. There's new carpeting, flooring, new furniture, and art work. Some of the apartments have also been upgraded. "
Humorously, Lowe commented, "I think everyone came to see Trick Shot, not for the showcase luncheon or the community! We were really fortunate to get them here for our open house."
Sierra Hills opened about 25 years ago, and has received updates and remodels through the years. There are studio apartments, one and two bedroom apartments, and cottages available, but the waiting list is usually long.
The dining room is bright and welcoming, with elegant chandeliers and upholstered furniture, with large windows that let in the light. During lunch everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves, old friends met each other and spent time together, and family members had a convivial time with their loved ones.
Melva Sheer, is a Sierra Hills resident, and said she likes everything about the community and has been looking forward to hearing Trick Shot play.
Elaine Dickerson sat at a table with Bobbie Caulk, and Dorla Scott, who exercise at Happy Hearts and go to many events around Porterville.
Dickerson won the Sierra Hills drawing they had for the open house.
Sylvia Harral and about seven other women with the "Crack-O'-Dawn Dancers" line danced while Jerry Hall and the group played, and they also helped some of the residents with a little fun gentle physical exercise helping them move their arms in time to the music.
Jody Mead enjoyed her lunch, and said, "It's been a beautiful day at a wonderful place. The food was very good and I got to visit with some of my friends. I love the way they redecorated. It's brighter and more modern.
“I've known about this place since they opened and it's been a wonderful place for people to retire."
After lunch about 50 people or more gathered in the light filled vestibule at Sierra Hills, where Jerry Hall sang with Trick Shot band members and they performed a great variety of music as well as some great Cowboy swing music.
Janice Whitaker, who had lunch with friends, said she was at the original grand opening 25 years ago, and she likes to keep up with the changes and improvements at the community.