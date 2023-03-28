STRATHMORE — Those who were at Saturday's Strathmore High Football Hall of Fame Dinner — includes those who were honored — kept referring to the Spartan family during Saturday's event.
Five former players were honored on Saturday as John Halopoff, Al Garcia, Juan Medrano, Dave Milanesio and Ed Eisner all took their place in the SHS Football Hall of Fame. Also honored were Lupe Ramos and Leonarda Navarro as they were honored as the Volunteers of the Year.
“They do whatever I need them to do,” said Strathmore Football Boosters President Rudy Ruiz in honoring Ramos and Navarro.
“I love helping the kids,” Navarro said. “We do it for the love of the kids,” Ramos said.
Halopoff said he felt like he belonged to a family when it came to his time in Strathmore. “Strathmore is a really nice place to be,” he said. “It's like a family. It's a great honor to be here.”
Halopoff played three years for Strathmore for 1981-1983 and was a true ironman for the Spartans, going both ways in two of the toughest positions on the field, fullback and middle linebacker for all three seasons. He was named as the East Sierra League's Sophomore of the Year and earned all-league first team honors as a junior and a senior at both fullback and middle linebacker. He was also chosen to play in the Tulare-Kings All-Star Football Game.
Milanesio also talked about being part of a family while playing for SHS. “I wouldn't change it for the world,” he said. “I enjoyed every bit of it. I'm proud to be a Spartan, 100 percent.”
Milanesio was also an ironman for the Spartans as he played on the offensive line, defensive line and special teams from 1977-1979. He even played in the band at halftime.
Milanesio was an all-ESL first team selection and also chosen to play in the Tulare-Kings All-Star Football Game.
He went onto play for the College of the Sequoias where he was part of a championship team. Schools that recruited him included Ohio State and Kansas State. He went onto to play at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.
Garcia played for the first team that turned the Spartan program around. As a sophomore in 1991, Garcia played for a team that went 0-10.
In 1992, the Spartans lost their first four games, but went on to win their next eight games to win the first Valley title in school history. As a senior in 1993, Garcia and the Spartans went 9-3 and finished as the Valley runner-up.
“You have to learn from all the losing,” Garcia said. “We went from worst to first. When we won Valley it was kind of surreal.”
Among those who Garcia thanked were head coach Dave McDaniel, who led SHS to the Valley title, and Keith Norman, who served as an assistant coach for the 1992 Valley title team. “I'm so proud to be a Spartan,” Garcia said.
Garcia was a standout safety and also a standout on special teams for the Spartans. He was known as a hard-hitting safety with outstanding speed who had a nose for the football. He was also known as an “expert smack talker.”
Eisner was an offensive guard and middle linebacker for the Spartans from 1963-1065. He anchored the offensive line and linebacking corps, was co-captain as a senior and earned all-league honors.
He went onto play at Porterville College and earn a starting spot at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo before joining the rugby team his junior and senior years at Cal Poly.
Medrano played from 2009-2011, playing for the 2009 Valley title team and the 2011 league championship team. In 2010, Medrano rushed for 1,575 yards, had 1,643 total yards and scored 15 touchdowns.
In 2011, he had 2,266 total yards, rushed for 1,665 yards, scored 29 touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass.
Among those who attended Saturday's event was Tulare County Supervisor Larry Micari, who honored each of the five Hall of Famers with a certificate from the Tulare County Board of Supervisors.
Strathmore High football coach continued the family theme when he concluded the event by stating the Spartan motto:
“Spartan born, Spartan bread, we're going to be Spartans until the day we're dead.”