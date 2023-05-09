STRATHMORE — Saturday was a busy day for Strathmore High School staff and student volunteers who were racing around the campus parking lot while hosting the school’s first ever Cinco de Mayo car show and fundraiser. With more than three dozen cars parked for display, it’s safe to say this first event was successful.
Low riders, classic cars, show bikes and trucks hopped up on hydraulics were all a part of the SHS event. And to make things even sweeter, more than a dozen vendors were on-site for visitors to browse. Food trucks, handmade items and local resource booths were all available to patrons walking around on Saturday.
The fundraiser was organized to raise money for the Strathmore High School boys soccer team and Spanish club. Student volunteers were greeting visitors, selling food and engaging with those who approached them.
A few local car clubs were out in attendance such as Lindsay's Finest and Old Illusions. The club members gathered together behind their cars and socialized amongst each other. The car club members were not shy to get out and speak to guests who had questions about their shining cars. Even deputies with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office were manning a booth to support the students in their fundraising efforts.
While the fundraiser kicked into high gear with a DJ playing classic cruising jams, a group of dancers took to the center of the parking lot to perform traditional dances while dressed in colorful attire. The dancers bounced and kicked rhythmically to a small group of drummers they had circled around. A group of onlookers gathered around the dancers as they performed, applauding after each dance.
Once the dancers had finished, a man offered a blessing to each of the cars. He walked the premise of the event waving sage smoke over the hoods of the vehicles.
A bird’s eye view of the parking lot offered a look at how busy the event truly was. A steady flow of people walked between each row of cars, and every vendor seemed to host their fair share of visitors throughout the day.
“For their first time this was awesome,” said Beatrice Hernandez, a Porterville resident. “It's great to see how much of the community rallied to support these kids.”
Now that the first car show is over, Strathmore High School is looking forward to seeing if they will have repeated success next year.