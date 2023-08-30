Strathmore High graduate Rolland Todd who went onto to become the expanion Portland Trail Blazers' first ever head coach in the NBA, is being inducted into the Fresno County Athletic Hall of Fame.
Todd is among five inductees who will be honored during the 64th enshrinement dinner which will be held on September 20 at the hall's location at the Save Mart Center. Social hour will begin at 5 p.m.
Others to be inducted are James Patrick, the longtime record-setting baseball coach at Clovis High; Jaime Ramirez, Fresno Pacific's head men's soccer coach and the winningest coach in program history; Todd Riech, who broke the NCAA recorder in the javelin at Fresno State in 1994 and also won the national title in the javelin and competed in the 1996 Olympics; and the 1968 Fresno State men's tennis team, the 1968 NCAA Division II champions.
"We have three high-profile coaches, an Olympian and a national championship team," said hall of fame president Gena Strang-Behrens. "This is a terrific class."
Todd is a 1951 Strathmore High graduate who went onto to become a standout basketball player for the College of the Sequoias and Fresno State.
Todd, dubbed by Sports Illustrated as “Mod Todd,” for his flamboyant wardrobe, led the Trail Blazers to a better than expected 29-53 record in their first season in 1970-1971. But after the team struggled the next season, Todd was let go in the middle of the 1971-1972 season.
Todd grew up on a citrus farm in Strathmore. He led COS to the state championship in 1953. He went onto to play at Fresno State and was the captain on the Bulldogs 1958 team that finished 19-8 and won the California Collegiate Athletic Association title.
Todd then went on to play professionally in the National Industrial Basketball League for Goodyear Tire and the American Basketball League for the Denver-Chicago Truckers while getting brief tryouts with the 1960 U.S. Olympic team and the NBA’s St. Louis Hawks.
Todd served as an assistant coach under Jerry Tarkanian at Riverside College. He and Tarkanian were roommates at Fresno State.
Todd also served as an assistant coach under 1944 Porterville High graduate Bill Sharman at Cal State Los Angeles. Sharman went onto to be the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers that won the NBA title in 1972 and set a major sports record of 33 straight wins that still stands.
Todd went onto become the head coach at UNLV from 1965-1970, preceding Tarkanian before Tarkanian became UNLV's coach.
Todd had a 97-39 record during his time at UNLV. His teams advanced to the NCAA small college playoffs Sweet 16 twice and the Elite Eight once. He left UNLV to become the Trail Blazers' coach in 1970.
