Strathmore High football coach Jeromy Blackwell posted on Facebook on Thursday he's back home less than two weeks after being hospitalized after suffering from heatstroke and a serious fall.
“I'VE BEEN GIVEN A SECOND CHANCE AT LIFE...” Blackwell posted on Facebook in all caps. “AMD TIME HAS TO BE DIFFERENT, GOD, FAMILY, COUNTRY, FOOTBALL, BUT FOOTBALL WITH TREMENDOUS CHARACTER.”
Blackwell also posted “My chance to Testify to the power of Prayer!!!” Blackwell posted on Friday, June 30 he suffered from “terrible heatstroke” on a day in which the temperature was in the 105 range and fell in a mud puddle where he laid inhaling mud for two hours.
He said his wife, Caroline Vasquez Blackwell, called the EMS and transferred to Kaweah Health where he was upon entry intubated and placed into a medically induced coma. On Tuesday, July 4, Blackwell had his tube taken out but stated his breathing didn't return. Blackwell said he was left intubated and on a ventilator through Saturday, July 8.
But on Saturday, July 8, Blackwell woke up to see his daughter, Kylee Blackwell, his wife and longtime assistant coach at SHS Scott Bowser. “But on the 8th the miracle occurred, I woke up to see My Daughter Kylee Blackwell, Wife Caroline Vasquez Blackwell and my high school football coach Scott Bowser surrounding me. He added 40 to 50 people, “too many to name in one post,” showed up throughout the day.
On the following day, Sunday, July 9, Blackwell had to have mucus from his lungs cleared. “Everyday my family was there with my back,” he said.
“I'm going to be very honest even though it's not very bravado... After being asleep and on my back for 9 days at this point, I was afraid to go to sleep I was fearful I may not wake- up,” Blackwell stated.
He added, “Let me say from the top that The whole Kaweah-Delta staff were first class and 2nd to none.”
He did say the fear of sedation that kept him under drove the fear of sleep. “After I expressed my feelings to 3 of the Fiestiest R.N.s in the ICU trauma unit they prevented anymore narcotic drugs from being pumped into me,” Blackwell stated. “Finally I controlled my own sleep.”
Blackwell stated he was moved to Tower 5 “With yet more First Class Staff.” In order to come home early Blackwell said he “tried to put on a show in rehab” with his walker. On Wednesday Blackwell said “was moved to med/surge where it was just a matter of time” before coming home.
And on Thursday Blackwell posted “I'm Safe at home with my two special ladies.”
Strathmore opens the season on August 18 at Exeter.